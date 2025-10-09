Daevin Hobbs' Injury Status for Tennessee vs Arkansas
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in a major contest. This will be one to note, as the Tennessee Vols were defeated in this contest a year ago, which resulted in Arkansas fans storming the field. This is something that absolutely left a terrible taste in the mouth of Vols fans.
Tennessee is hopeful to be healthy entering this game, and although they still have some major injuries, the Tennessee football program has expectations of returning some players. This includes one of their biggest names on the defensive line, as former five-star prospect Daevin Hobbs is expected to play against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. Hobbs wasn't listed on the injury report, which means he is active for this contest.
This is huge news for the Vols, as they look to get back at the razorbacks who left their season in question a year ago.
