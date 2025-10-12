Mother of Joey Aguilar Shares Statement on Vol Nation
The Tennessee Volunteers have been on a roll as of recently, as they are now halfway through their season. They have won nearly all of their games this season despite an overhaul of transfer exits from the Tennessee Volunteers roster during both the spring and the winter portal. This is something that caught the attention of many.
The Vols had many question marks entering this season, including the QB position, based on the fact that the Tennessee Vols starting QB from last season made his way to the transfer portal. That player is Nico Iamaleava, who is someone who hit the portal during the spring thanks to a couple of disputes. Iamaleava entered the portal on the same day as the Orange and White game, but fortunately, later on in the cycle, the Vols found their new Superman.
That player is Joey Aguilar, who has started all six games this season and has won five of the six total, with their lone loss coming against the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime. The Vols had the chance to put that game away in regulation, but that wasn't the case.
Fast forward to their game against the Razorbacks, which is a game that these Vols fans knew they needed to win after last season's outcome. They walked away with a win, but in that game, the Tennessee Vols QB would go down. When this happened, the fans were quick to hold their breath.
Jake Merklinger would enter the game before the Vols QB would quickly come into the game after he fell onto the football, which caused him to lose his breath, so the Vols QB was never hurt all along. When this happened, the stadium erupted. The stadium also erupted as he walked off the field when this initially happened. The fans started chanting "Joey" in a deafening fashion.
This led the Tennessee Vols QB's mom to make a comment to thank Vol Nation for their gratitude and more. Here is what she had to say following the incident.
Lydia Aguilar Shares Honest Tennessee Football FanBase Statement
"I knew my son was loved by so many. But this moment~ took me and my appreciation and gratitude to another level. Thank you, Vol nation!!" VFL!!
The Vols will be back in action this Saturday when they take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on the road in what looks to be the most difficult game of the season for the Vols' staff and their player.