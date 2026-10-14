Everything DaSaahn Brame Said About Arkansas Breakout, Tennessee vs. Alabama

His touchdown and 70-yard catch were key moments. However, his comments went beyond those plays. Brame also spoke about his growth, support from teammates and areas he still wants to improve.

Now, his focus turns to Alabama. The rivalry brings another chance for Tennessee’s tight end to make an impact. Here is what Brame said about his performance and the challenge ahead.

Oct 10, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Hunter Osborne (0) and linebacker Khmori House (6) tackle Tennessee Volunteers running back DeSean Bishop (18) during the second quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Tennessee’s Run Game Opening Up the Pass

Brame said Tennessee’s work on the ground helped create room through the air. He had stayed patient while waiting for his chance.

“Like a couple weeks ago I was getting asked about like the passing game and I was just kind of saying you know my time would come and kind of just I feel like how much we ran the ball it kind of had that linebackers overflowing a little bit so it opened up a lot of more options in the passing game.”

On His Mindset Near the Goal Line

When the chance to score came, Brame had one clear goal. “Oh I was excited man my whole my whole mindset was just get in the end zone and go score.”

Oct 10, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Shelton Lewis (2) closes in on Tennessee Volunteers tight end Dasaahn Brame (7) during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Choosing Between His Touchdown and 70-Yard Catch

While the touchdown stood out, Brame picked the long catch as his most exciting moment. “Probably the catch that was the most exciting... we were pretty excited about that on the sidelines.”

Tennessee tight end DaSaahn Brame (7) tries to leap over the Arkansas defense during a college football game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Where He Needs to Improve

Despite his big game, Brame still sees room for growth. He pointed to the details of his pass protection. “Probably in the pass protection game... definitely that's probably my biggest area to improve just kind of footwork and hand [placement].”

On Feeling More Comfortable

More game reps have helped Brame build confidence. As a result, he said the pace now feels easier to handle. “No I feel way more comfortable in the game the game's definitely slowed down a lot as I've gotten more reps throughout the season so I definitely feel more confident simply because you played more.”

Oct 10, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer reacts after a play against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second quarter at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the Tennessee-Alabama Rivalry

Brame is eager to take part in the rivalry. He also discussed the teams wearing their home jerseys.

“I'm excited... It's a big rivalry from long ways back and pretty clear we get to both wear our home jerseys and I feel like it's going to be a great game.”

Tennessee tight end Trent Thomas (82) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Trent Thomas’ First Career Touchdown

Brame praised Thomas’ progress and shared how the team reacted to his first touchdown.

“No he's improved a lot you know that's his first touchdown we were all so excited for him and he deserved that a lot... As soon as we got in the end zone man we were all fired up for him on the sideline."

Tennessee tight end Ethan Davis (0) and Tennessee tight end DaSaahn Brame (7) on the field during a game between Tennessee and Auburn in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Support From Injured Teammate Ethan Davis

The support continued after the game. Brame returned to his phone to find messages, videos and advice from Ethan. “After the game I came back to my phone it was crazy I got about 15 texts from Ethan just blowing my phone up him sending me videos... He's definitely coaching me up just giving me pointers and also just kind of cheering me up too.”

On Darius Jackson’s Chase-Down Play

Brame also gave credit to Jackson for a hustle play that helped Tennessee. “That was a big play by him... it was honestly really game-saving play... he hit like a PR for his miles per hour on that chase down too so it was all pretty cool.”

Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama defensive lineman Terrance Green (99) and Alabama linebacker Desmond Umeozulu (9) celebrate a sack of Florida State quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida State 50-36. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Facing Alabama’s Defense

Looking ahead, Brame expects a physical test. Still, he expressed confidence in Tennessee’s ability to meet it. “They're a really big physical team and it's going to be a great challenge but I feel like we're all up for it in the front side of it.”

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