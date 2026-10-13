Everything Alec Abeln Said Ahead of Tennessee vs. Alabama

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their next contest, as they are set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide, in what appears to be the toughest game for the Vols for the remainder of the season. This is a game that the Vols want badly, and it is a game that they very well could win if they play to their expectations.

Ahead of the game, many different coaches spoke with the media, including Tennessee Volunteers' tight end coach, Alec Abeln. Here is what he had to say.

Alec Abeln on DaSaahn Brame's Big Game vs. Arkansas

Oct 10, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Shelton Lewis (2) closes in on Tennessee Volunteers tight end Dasaahn Brame (7) during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I think it was awesome for him to finally have kind of a breakthrough game. Certainly, it’s taken a lot of steps, but I think, kind of behind the scenes, you notice. And for it to show up on the stat sheet is always good. Looking forward to seeing more of it,” Abeln said.

Alec Abeln on Behind the Scenes Following DaSaahn Brame's Big Play

Oct 10, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers tight end Dasaahn Brame (7) gets away from Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Christian Harrison (1) during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“What’s the next play? Does he need a breather? Obviously, you’re excited, there’s an adrenaline kick any time any of our guys make a big play, not just the tight ends. But truly at that point, until you’re in the end zone, you’re not really thinking about, ‘Man, that’s a great play for him.’ It’s really, hey, does he need a tap? What’s the next one we’re getting to? Truly the next play until you’re off the field,” Abeln said.

Alec Ablen on DaSaahn Brame's 1-Yard TD

Oct 10, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers tight end Dasaahn Brame (7) dives over players for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“A little bit luck of the draw on who’s at what spot on what packages. And it was great to see him finish the drive by getting in. We’d like to see him squeeze it a little bit better at the end there, for sure. It really is just kind of what their role is on each unit and what plays we get in that week. Not necessarily trying to feed it to one guy or the other, but just when they fall in that personnel group,” Abeln said.

Alec Abeln on If He Sees a Breakthrough Througthout the Week

Tennessee tight end DaSaahn Brame (7) is tripped up by Auburn and fumbles the ball during a game between Tennessee and Auburn in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“It never just happens. Usually the opposite’s true. I found that when you think you’re getting something and you’ve got something in for that specific thing and you don’t get it all game, you’re waiting for it and you’re waiting for it. I said a couple weeks ago, you chase the production side of it, it becomes harder to find, I think. I mean, there’s always stuff in the plan for our guys that have a chance to do big plays. There’s certain plays that guys see on the game plan and get excited about for sure. But no, just like every week, he’s got opportunities to make big plays. When they come, you better make them,” Abeln said.

Alec Abeln on Luca Wolf Playing the Most Reps in His Career vs. Arkansas

Tennessee tight end Luca Wolf (87) celebrates with teammates after getting the two-point conversion during Tennessee’s college football game against Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Just earning trust in the week in practice, and we’ve talked about it, one of my faults as a coach, sometimes when it is a close game, a one-score game, there’s a guy that has earned the right to play. And you’re nervous to trust it, and understanding he’s done a really good job of earning trust throughout the week. He absolutely can help us win. The more he plays, the more comfortable he’s going to get. I think, one, for me, playing, he’s ready. Two, him continuing to earn that," Abeln said.

Alec Abeln on Remaining Balanced With 12 Personnel

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) is grabbed by Arkansas linebacker Ja’Quavion Smith (25) during a college football game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I think you’ve got to be ready to adjust. And it’s one of the things I love about this offensive staff is, over the last couple of years, you get used to playing things that weren’t on tape. And game days can be stressful, but also really exciting because you are problem solving in real time. And I think certainly over the last five, six years here, we’ve seen pretty much every defense. And I think there is no perfect defense. Obviously, if they’re going to do what they did on Saturday, that creates opportunities for other things. And I think finally we’re able to kind of take advantage of what they were allowing us to do. But it all starts with our ability to run the football, our ability to make people play that type of defense, create a lot of advantages for us as well,” Abeln said.

Alec Abeln on Telling the New Guys About This Game vs. Alabama

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) prepares to catch the ball for an eventual touchdown during the Alabama and Tennessee football game at Neyland Stadium at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Tennessee Vs Alabama Football 100771 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I mean, I get freaking goosebumps thinking about this game. I’ve said a couple years back, but it’s games, moments, players, memories that will last forever. And certainly one that, if you can’t get up to this one, you’re probably in the wrong building. I don’t think they need to be explained too much. I think they kind of understand what this one is,” Abeln

Alec Abeln on the First Half of the Season

Tennessee tight end Trent Thomas (82) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I think we’ve been solid in a lot of aspects. I don’t know that we’ve been dominant in any. And I think the continuing challenge to impose your will physically on people, there’s another level to this thing that we’re still chasing. Some of it’s technique, fundamentals. Some of it’s mindset, being where you need to be mentally every play. I don’t know, I think there’s more opportunity in the pass game, details of those things that you do your job, you’ll find it more. So, not just being good, not just doing our job, but being dominant in what we’re being asked to do,” Abeln said.

Alec Abeln on Pass Protection

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) looks for an open receiver while pressed by Arkansas defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes Jr. (97) during a college football game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Well, we got George smoked on Saturday, so that’s obviously not very good. It is a detailed thing. It’s an assignment thing first and foremost. And again, different structure, different personnel grouping, nothing that you really work on, but have to be able to handle adjustments. If we can’t trust you in pass pro, it’s hard to play, I’ve said that before. And I’ve also said it’s never really quite good enough. There’s always going to be a technique thing that you can change. Knowing that with all the different hats that we wear, your time is limited. So when you get pass pro opportunities, man, they’ve got to count on you,” Abeln said.

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