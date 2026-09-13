Everything Faizon Brandon Said Following Tennessee's Win vs. Georgia Tech

The Tennessee Volunteers won their second game of the season as they defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. This is a game that the Tennessee Volunteers were able to dominate on the offensive side of the ball, which includes Faizon Brandon, who finished with a multi-touchdown game for the Vols' gunslinger.

Following the Vols' win, Brandon would speak to the media team to conclude the night. Here is what he had to say.

Faizon Brandon on His Performance

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) drops back to pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I feel like I performed pretty well. There was some things that I could fix, as always, but i feel like I had a good performance overall," Brandon said.

Faizon Brandon on the Offense's Most Success

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) after a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I would definitely say running the ball. All the running backs did very well, and they wouldn't be able to do that without the offensive line, so upfront and the running backs had a great game and, you know, we see this in practice every time, so it's just very exciting to see happen in the game," Brandon said.

Faizon Brandon on Daune Morris

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Daune Morris (17) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's just a very electric guy. Seeing him move and stuff, you know, you're just ready to see it happen in the game. So, you know, seeing him make some plays and seeing him do the things that he did today is nothing new to us, but I would say is very new for you all to see," Brandon said.

Faizon Brandon on Keeping His Eyes Down the Field

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Really just say keeping my eyes down the field. Having the guys down the field think that I'm going to pass it. I can always pass it, but keeping my eyes down the field so I can keep gaining yards," Brandon said.

Faizon Brandon on Not Putting the Ball in Harms Way

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) prepares for a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, that's just the biggest thing. Coach Joey (Halzle) always says no negative plays, and we know we have a great defense, so we know even if we go three and out. We have great faith in our defense, that they will get the ball back to us, so just not trying to do anything extra with the ball, and just playing every play the right way," Brandon said.

Faizon Brandon on Tennessee Having a Ton of Fans at Bobby Dodd Stadium

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) avoids a defender against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It was a lot of orange. You know, I was very proud to see all of that. It definitely made it easier. It wasn't too much noise, but it definitely got a little rowdy sometimes. To see all of the orange, it definitely made me proud," Brandon said.

Faizon Brandon on the Two Touchdown Passes

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"You know, the first play was just a hard play action, I kept my eyes looking away from where the pop was going, and Ethan (Davis) was wide open. The second touchdown that I threw was a post-wheel concept. I just kept my eye on the post and let the wheel develop. Braylon (Staley) worked his route wheel, and played it pretty good," Brandon said.

Faizon Brandon on Not Trying to Force Anything

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) runs the ball during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"No, they didn't really tell me that. I just try not to force anything. Nothing good happens when you begin to force things, so I was just trying to let the game come to me, whenever the plays are there just make the plays. Not trying to do anything spectacular, I am just trying to let the game come to me," Brandon said.

Faizon Brandon on Being Comfortable With the Help of the Running Backs

Sep 20, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Daune Morris (19) runs the ball against the UAB Blazers during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I am pretty comfortable, I have great running backs and stuff, I have a lot of faith in them that they are going to go out there and make plays, so whenever the ball is in their hand I know something great is going to happen," Brandon said.

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