Everything DeSean Bishop Said Ahead of Tennessee vs Kentucky
DeSean Bishop took the podium ahead of Tennessee vs Kentucky. he had many things to discuss, as he talked about everything Tennessee fans need to know.
Here is what he had to say.
What DeSean Bishop Saw From Texas vs Kentucky
"I saw a lot, I saw them compete, and Kentucky is a very good defensive team. I'm looking forward to playing these good defensive teams to showcase what we can do on the offensive side of the ball. This is a great test for us, just to allow us to get better, you know? I'm looking forward to seeing how they operate against us."
DeSean Bishop on The Losses Tennessee Has
"A loss is only a loss when you don't learn from it. I believe that we are watching film and I know that the other team is watching us, because honestly the two games that we have lost this year are from self inflicted wounds I believe. It comes down to just the small details, man. It comes down to 'what do we want out of this', 'how do we continue to grow day in and day out', and never get complacent with ourself, because every team in this league is honestly of you don't prepare the way you do is a losable game. So, I believe that you have to come with that preparation that you're playing for your job, your life depends on it. I would say that we got to continue to focus on the small details, and the rest will take care of itself."
DeSean Bishop on Tennessee Staying Consistent
"I mean you got to stay consistent and prepare like you are going against all of those teams, not taking anything away from any team in this league, because there's a lot of good defenses in this league. I don't think we've not played a good defense in this league. Like I said you just got to stay consistent. Not only on the field, but off the field as well, because you're off the field habits translates to on the field habits, and I believe that you stay consistent with all those then the rest will tae care of itself and then just how you approach it. Consistency is big in this league because if you get caught on the wrong end of that you will pay for it."
