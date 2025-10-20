Volunteer Country

Everything DeSean Bishop Said Ahead of Tennessee vs Kentucky

What Tennessee Vols running back DeSean Bishop had to say on Monday

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee linebacker Edwin Spillman (13) is grabbed by Alabama defensive back Keon Sabb (3) during a college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Oct. 18, 2025.
Tennessee linebacker Edwin Spillman (13) is grabbed by Alabama defensive back Keon Sabb (3) during a college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Oct. 18, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

DeSean Bishop took the podium ahead of Tennessee vs Kentucky. he had many things to discuss, as he talked about everything Tennessee fans need to know.

Here is what he had to say.

What DeSean Bishop Saw From Texas vs Kentucky

DeSean Bsho
Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) signals the first down during a college football game against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Oct. 18, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I saw a lot, I saw them compete, and Kentucky is a very good defensive team. I'm looking forward to playing these good defensive teams to showcase what we can do on the offensive side of the ball. This is a great test for us, just to allow us to get better, you know? I'm looking forward to seeing how they operate against us."

DeSean Bishop on The Losses Tennessee Has

DeSean Bisho
Oct 18, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back DeSean Bishop (18) finds his way to the end zone while being defended by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Keon Sabb (3) in the third quarter at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images / David Leong-Imagn Images

"A loss is only a loss when you don't learn from it. I believe that we are watching film and I know that the other team is watching us, because honestly the two games that we have lost this year are from self inflicted wounds I believe. It comes down to just the small details, man. It comes down to 'what do we want out of this', 'how do we continue to grow day in and day out', and never get complacent with ourself, because every team in this league is honestly of you don't prepare the way you do is a losable game. So, I believe that you have to come with that preparation that you're playing for your job, your life depends on it. I would say that we got to continue to focus on the small details, and the rest will take care of itself."

DeSean Bishop on Tennessee Staying Consistent

DeSean Bisho
Karns High School alum DeSean Bishop shows his appreciation to the crowd as he is introduced before the start of the TSSAA high school football game between Halls and Karns on Oct. 3, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I mean you got to stay consistent and prepare like you are going against all of those teams, not taking anything away from any team in this league, because there's a lot of good defenses in this league. I don't think we've not played a good defense in this league. Like I said you just got to stay consistent. Not only on the field, but off the field as well, because you're off the field habits translates to on the field habits, and I believe that you stay consistent with all those then the rest will tae care of itself and then just how you approach it. Consistency is big in this league because if you get caught on the wrong end of that you will pay for it."

If you would like to hear the remainder of what he said click HERE.

More Vols News

feed

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

Home/Football