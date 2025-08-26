Everything From Tennessee RB Coach De'Rail Sims Ahead Of Matchup Vs Syracuse
Probably one of the deepest positions on the Tennessee football team this season is the running back room. The Vols will be able to deploy a plethora of running backs into games and not miss a beat. Running Backs coach De’Rail Sims talked to the media ahead of the matchup against Syracuse.
On how the workload will look this season.
“It'll depend on how things are going. Um, we haven't really discussed that yet as a staff. We kind of let this week play itself out in terms of the competition in the room, and then once we get into the game on Saturday, it'll really take care of itself.”
On what he is looking to learn from this group in Game 1….
“Number one, how do we go out and play clean football? Taking care of the football in terms of in the quarterback and pass protection, taking care of the football when we got the ball in our hands, but being able to see us execute um and play against a different level of competition that we got to get ready to go against on Saturday.”
On working with a room where it doesn’t matter who he puts out there…
“It's really good. We talk about it all the time. The ball finds energy in terms of having that positive energy. Those guys are thick as thieves in terms of being together in that room, which is really good. They do a phenomenal job of feeding off each other. If one guy's making a big play, the next guy that comes in is trying to do the exact same thing and end up learning from each other. You know, I don't have to sit over there and try to go grab them when they make a mistake because one of them is already going to be able to correct them on that. So that piece is really good.”
On his thoughts on Syracuse and the defense they are going to see.
“Physical, aggressive, fast. I mean, when you turn the tape on and you watch them defensively, the thing that jumps out to me is they're chasing the football. It looks like the pursuit drill every time they're on defense. They play aggressive. They play with a mentality that matches what their head coach's mentality is, as well and their defensive coordinator. It’'s a fast team. They want to be physical, want to be aggressive. They want to get you behind the sticks as much as possible. Being able to let their personality show through in how they play.”
On what about DeSean Biship gives him confidence…
“His preparation number one in terms of how he prepares himself in terms of in the training room, in the meeting room, and then out there on the field, and then his practice habits. I mean, he practices every day like he's getting ready to play the game. So, he does a really good job from that standpoint.”
On how prepared the team is for contact in the game…
“They're prepared. You know, we've had a physical camp from that standpoint in terms of our group work that we've done, and then of course our team periods that we've done. So, from a physicality standpoint, they'll be ready.”
On the pass blocking in camp and ball security…
“Both of them have gotten better. Um, pass protection, we've done a good job in terms of our eye discipline and in terms of where our eyes need to start at the physicality piece of it that comes along with it. Understanding, man, there's going to be times that you may have to block a defensive lineman. You know what I'm saying? And I can't shy away from that. So, they've done a good job with that. Ball security, we preach on that every single time they touch the ball. They hear me holling about that. That piece of it has gotten better, too. It's a mentality as well. You know, that's one of the program pillars that we always talk about, protecting the football. So, it's one of those deals that we constantly harp on all the time.”
On how he keeps his guys composed so they don’t press when their opportunity comes…
“Well, I think the best deal that you got is that you're able to see the flow of the game from the sideline before you're able to get in the game. You kind of get a feel for how the defense is playing, the groove of the offense. So, when they get in there, understand that I got to let the game come to me. You know what I'm saying? So, we talk about that a lot. Man, don't feel like you have to go in there and make the big play from the first snap that you get in. A lot of games slow down and come to you, man. We've got to get those dirty yards early on, and then at some point in time, the big play is going to come to you. So, if you allow that to work itself out, good things will happen.”
