Tennessee Football Tight End Commit Carson Sneed Flips Commitment to North Carolina
The Tennessee Volunteers lose the commitment of Carson Sneed who was committed to the Vols since August 5th, 2024.
The Tennessee Volunteers have lost yet another commitment as in-state tight end Carson Sneed from Donelson Christian Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. Sneed is the younger brother of Dayton Sneed, who transferred away from the Vols during the Spring and joined the North Carolina Tar Heels.
He is set to join his brother as he has flipped his commitment from Tennessee to North Carolina. This decision comes after he visited the Tar Heels and the conclusion of his official visits.
Sneed was the second commit in the 2026 recruiting class, following behind Faizon Brandon. He is also the lone tight end commit in the class.
