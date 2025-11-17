Everything Jeremiah Telander Said Ahead of Tennessee vs Florida
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to play against the Florida Gators in a very tough game, as they will be on the road to play against the Gators. They will be playing in the Swamp, which is a place that they have yet to win since 2003.
Jeremiah Telander spoke with the media on Monday to detail the preparation heading into this huge game for the Vols.
Telander on Tennessee Getting Better At Tackling
"Yeah that's something we have been extremely focused on. Every practice we have been implementing some part of practice just towards tackling, which is something we have done since spring ball. And just continue to get better on that like you said."
Telander on The Challenge of Playing Florida on The Road
"Yeah it really doesn't mean anything to me. That is a really crazy statistic. We are trying to win every game. We got to win big games on the road, and I played down there my freshman year. It's a great atmosphere, great fans, and that is a great team we are about to go against. It is going to be a great challenge for us."
Telander on Playing Florida and Preparing
"You've got to bring the whole team when you go down for an SEC game. SEC road game. Got to have a great week of preparation. It's week 10 or week 11 now. Whatever it is. We are going against a great team and we have a great team as well. We have to prepare the right way, like we have been, and it's going to be a great game.
Telander on Playing Florida Who Has an Interim Coach
"You know that there could be a whole change in the offense or defense. We do have a couple of games with them and the new coach. just trusting our preparation and what the coaches tell us. It's going to be a great week of preparation.
Telander on Harmon and Perlotte
"I think I was sitting here two weeks ago telling you guys how good Perlotte and Harmon are, and how they have gotten progressively better throughout the weeks, and it's so good being on the sideline knowing that I got guys that will go out there and perform, and really just getting their first live action and in the battle reps just seeing their hard work be paid off and seeing them go out there and do good."
Telander on How Those Guys Have Been Doing
"I'll tell you what. yeah they are doing great. They are physical and athletic. It has been a proud moment to watch them knowing how hard we have worked. And just getting to this point and it's only up from here.
Telander on Jadon Perlotte and What He Likes Most
"I think Coach Heup has said it best. See ball, hit ball, and that is the best way to put it. He is trying to go make a play, and he has worked so hard behind the scenes since he got here in January, and his time is coming."
Telander on Daevin Hobbs
"Oh yeah it will be huge just through my film strudy they returned four or five offensive linemen starters. For our defensive line, it's going to be a huge game for them. We need knock back from them. As you as saw last game, Hobbs had a good game. he has been working so hard as well as the whole defensive line. It's going to be great. I got the best defensive linemen in front of me. They make it easy for us to hit the hole, and it's going to be a great week in front of us."