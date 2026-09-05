Jeremiah Telander: The Heart and Soul of Tennessee According to Jim Knowles

Every team has a guy who bleeds the team's colors. A guy who everyone knows would give his whole life to play another game with his teammates. For Tennessee Football, that is Jeremiah Telander. This has long been known, but now even the new defensive coordinator is realizing it.

Jim Knowles on Jeremiah Telander when discussing players that have made a lot of progress

“(Jeremiah) Telander, he’s certainly like the heart and soul of our defense, which I knew, but I found that he has some particular skills that we can really use to put him in great positions to make plays, and he’s really tough. So, I think Telander showed a lot of versatility.” Jim Knowles

Calling someone the “heart and soul of our defense” is a massive compliment, especially from someone just entering the building. The praise for Telander did not end there, though, as Knowles would later expand on his phrasing.

Jim Knowles on Jeremiah Telander Being the Heart and Soul of This Defense

“Well, he’s Mr. Tennessee. I mean, he bleeds orange. He’s got a lot of energy, he’s got toughness, he never makes excuses, he always wants to get better. He’s a throwback kind of player. And I think as coaches, or I guess I should say older coaches, you like to see those guys who are just tough and gritty and who don’t make excuses. You’re not going to get any excuses out of him. If he makes a mistake, he’s going to fix it and take accountability for it, which is what you want out of all your players” Jim Knowles

These quotes are massive endorsements from Knowles. Telander has long had respect around the program as a guy who will do whatever it takes to make a play. He is the guy that the coaches and his teammates know they can count on.

Telander has made a quick impression on Knowles, which can only pay dividends as the season goes on. To be a great team this year, the defense will need to be tough and resilient. With Telander being a leader in the locker room, I would say toughness is a guarantee.

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