Everything Rodney Garner Said Ahead of Tennessee vs. Arkansas

The Tennessee Volunteers are approaching their third SEC game of the season, as they are set to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. This is a game that the Vols are expected to win, with plenty of thanks going to the dominance of the defensive line.

Ahead of the game, defensive line coach Rodney Garner spoke with the media. Here is everything he had to say.

Rodney Garner on Xavier Gilliam

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam (2) tackles Texas Longhorns running back Derrek Cooper (5) during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“X is doing a tremendous job. He’s a joy to coach. Any time you can have a talented young man that’s also the high character that he is, that wants to receive coaching. Even though he’s been in our program only six months, this guy is totally bought in. He is definitely going to be a tremendous VFL. Like I tell everybody, he’s one of the best ones I’ve ever had, not just from a talent standpoint, but just from an overall character and everything that he brings to the table. He’s a joy to coach, along with the entire room. This is probably one of the more enjoyable years I’ve had because all the guys have bought in. Everybody wants to be coached. They’re hanging on to every word. They’re trying to get better. Obviously, we’ve got to get better. We’ve got to improve and play a lot smarter than what we’re playing,” Garner said.

Rodney Garner on What Makes Xavier Gilliam Dominant

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) celebrates after a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Obviously, he has really good initial quickness, good short area quickness. He’s got natural leverage. He’s a very powerful guy. I think he plays violent. He’s violent with his hands. He doesn’t just step to the offensive line, he’s trying to go through them, create knock-back. Cause havoc. He’s doing just an incredible job. I’ve been very pleased with his growth and how he responded from the spring. I think when I first got back, it was a little rough. Got after him really good. I’ve just seen this kid just buy into it and is really trying to chase greatness every day.”

Rodney Garner on How Carson Gentle Has Done on Both Offense and Defense

Tennessee tight end Ethan Davis (0) and Tennessee defensive lineman Carson Gentle (35) laugh while signing autographs at a Tennessee Football meet and greet at Food City at 6710 Malone Creek Drive in Knoxville, Tenn., on July 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I’ve got my own problems, Austin. I don’t get a chance to watch the offense. I’m trying to fix what we did in our own defense. Carson is a tremendous young man. I think everybody’s known that. I’ve always thought a lot of Carson. I think he’s really good for the locker room, he's really good for the team. He understands the culture that we want. He represents everything that we want in that room. Obviously, he’s so valuable because he can play inside, he can play outside. And like you said, he can go and help the offense too. I think he’s a very valuable piece of the puzzle that probably doesn’t get some of the recognition that he probably deserves. But I’m just glad that he’s a part of our program," Garner said.

Rodney Garner on J.J. Finch

Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner at the 2021 Music City Bowl NCAA college football game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Kns Tennessee Purdue | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“J.J. is a very talented young man. Obviously, he’ll have to grow and understand what’s required to make the transition from high school to college. In the early part, he felt like it was a lot like high school where he didn’t really have to practice; he could just show up and play, and that’s not the way it works. Obviously, him buying in more, understanding what’s required, and knowing that, hey, you can’t polish your craft if you don’t work at it. Obviously, like I tell him all the time, I know it sounds cliché, if I could spray paint a grape, I would, but that ain’t the way it works. Every day we’ve got to have iron sharpening iron and we have got to improve from a fundamental standpoint, from a mental standpoint. There’s just so much room to grow. When you look at us, I’m pleased with how hard my guys are playing. I’m pleased with how violent they’re trying to play and the selflessness that they’re playing with as a unit. But one of the areas that I’m probably most disappointed in is that we’re not playing as smart as we need to play. So we’ve got to improve in that area, and that’s one of the things that we’re really trying to stress this week. When you look at the plays that we gave up on Saturday, it was guys not playing smart. Not being in the gap or not being lined up correctly, all those little things, they matter. It truly is a game of inches, and we have to stress that every day, how important those minor details are. Those are the things that we’re just trying to stress and get across to everybody in that room that we all have a chance to be a champion,” Garner said.

Rodney Garner on If Xavier Gilliam's Play Has Elevated His Teammates

Sep 5, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam (2) and defensive lineman Mariyon Dye (9) celebrate a play against the Furman Paladins during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, obviously, when you have a guy with that kind of talent, that type of ability, he affects everybody in a postive way. And especially being the type of young man that he is, everything is positive, you see him coaching the Vets. He is now becoming more outspoken, more vocal. You see his leadership skills start to take over. He is a positive influencer, and that’s the thing that you try to stress to all of them. All those guys in that room have an opportunity to be an influencer. They have to decide if they’re going to be a positive influence or a negative influence. For the most part right now, we’ve got guys that are chasing him and trying to do things the right way, and that’s what we all have to do. No one can be satisfied. No one can sit on their laurels. Everybody knows in that room, it’s a very young room with all the guys that we lost last year. So for these guys to have bought in and be able to do some of the things that they’ve done this year, I’m very excited about what they could be if we cleaned up some stuff and we would just play even smarter,” Garner said.

Rodney Garner on How He Determines If Someone Wants to Be Coached

Tennessee’s Xavier Gilliam (54) during the Orange and White game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, April 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Well, he had to make a choice when I came back from that surgery and really getting a chance to experience G and how he was going to handle it. I think it shook him a little bit, but he snapped back and got in tune to what it was going to be, because I’m not going to change. I am who I am. That’s the way it’s going to be. It’s going to be the G way or the highway. But he truly bought in, and from that day, like I was telling his mom, even when I had to rip him about academics— I don’t really care what you did at Penn State. This is what you’re going to do here. I don’t really care if you didn’t go to study hall. This is what you’re going to do here. I really don’t care what you think. I’ll tell you what I think. I don’t really care about your opinion. I’ll give it to you. But he received it the right way, and then obviously him receiving it the right way helps others receive it because a lot of guys, when you’re put in that situation, you have to make a choice. Are you going to receive it? Because it’s constructive. None of it is meant to be destructive, and everything that we’re doing is considered constructive criticism. Now, sometimes it may sound a little hurtful, so you may think that, but when you sit there and think about it, he wants me to step the right way. He wants to put my hands here. He wants to put my eyes here. All that equates to me being a better player, but yeah, he’s allowed to have an aneurysm over it. But now when I go and do it on the field, I see that I’m having a success. Now you can parlay it to what he’s been teaching,” Garner said.

Rodney Garner on What Gave Him Confidence That the Group Would Affect Opposing Quarterbacks

Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner during football practice on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Kns Ut Practice | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Well, I mean, I look at it just as a body of work. Obviously, I don’t think anybody would ever be satisfied with anything that they’re doing, but it was encouraging from the time we got back to what the guys were able to put together in fall camp that I really thought that we had the ingredients. How was it all going to mesh? How was the mix going to come out? Was it going to be a plain layer cake, or was it going to be a red velvet or german chocolate? We just didn’t know, but I thought the ingredients were there, so now could we mix it? Could we make it all gel? Could we make it all come together to do something? The thing that I’ve always stressed to them, man this is not, even though we’re a bunch of individuals, we’re playing— this is a team sport. This is a team game. It starts with a T, and it ends with a T. Nobody in this program is bigger than the T, so we all have to humble ourselves, and submit ourselves to understand what’s the greater common cause. And if we’ll do that and we’re able to play at a high level, then you will get those individual accolades that they all aspire to get. So these guys have really just really bought into that, and I think for them to have the success, some of the success that the’’ve had, I think has even helped with the buy-in even more,” Garner said.

Rodney Garner on the Successful Balance

Tennessee Defensive Line coach Rodney Garner during fall practice at Haslam Field in Knoxville, Tenn. on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Kns Tennessee Fall Practice | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Well, I think obviously they have to count for multiple people. I think the guys that are really taking pride in that hey, if I do my job, I’m setting my buddy up. If I don’t do my job, look at him on this tape, how I cost them a sack or I cost myself a TFL. If I had just did my job and not pulled out or not peaked or did something that, hey, man, that this could even be more, I think they are celebrating each other. They’re happy for each other. They see that they’re all eating. That’s what they want to do. They all want to eat. And they’re all getting the opportunity to sit down at the table and eat. So I think that’s really the buy-in because they see everybody’s having success and they’re excitement for one another,” Garner said.

Rodney Garner on Coach William Inge

Tennessee linebacker Edwin Spillman (13) wears a shirt supporting William Inge, Tennessee linebacker coach, at the Vol Walk before a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Well, obviously I think Coach Inge is a really good man. I’ve been blessed to have gotten to know him in this short period of time. I’m really glad that God brought us all together. It’s sort of ironic, my family and his family are really close. The wives are really close because they’re probably just alike— they spend a lot of money and talk a lot. So they have a lot in common, you know. So, me and Coach Inge probably don’t talk as much, so when we get around, I just listen to them just and keep my mouth shut. But he’s got two beautiful daughters that are real close to my girls, and of course Isaiah was a player in my room. So I just think they’re just a great family. And just trying to be there for them because I know if the shoe was on the other foot, I know that William Inge would be there for Rodney Garner and his family. So, I wanted to make sure that I always relayed to him, that no matter what I was going to be there for Rae Ann and those kids, and we’re going to stand in the gap until he can fill those roles again,” Garner said.

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