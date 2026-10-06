Former Tennessee Quarterback Shares His Opinion on Faizon Brandon and George MacIntyre

The Tennessee Volunteers have an ongoing quarterback decision following both QBs playing against the Auburn Tigers.

While many have their opinions on the situation, one person who was willing to share his opinion was Jarrett Guarantano, a former Tennessee QB. Here is what he had to say.

What Jarrett Guarantano Said About the QBs

Dec 5, 2020; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) warms up before the game against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

"Thoughts: It’s really difficult to play QB in the SEC. It’s especially more difficult for someone that was playing high school football last year. That’s why it’s a rare thing to do for any position. It’s not excuses, but it is very tough. The speed, the coverages, the pressure, the nuances, etc. Both guys have showed great flashes this year," Guarantano said.

It is safe to say that the former Vols quarterback is set to back both quarterbacks, which is a sign that the Vols have two solid options at their signal-calling position.

Even with that being the case, the Vols will still have a decision that they have to make when it comes to the quarterback, as they will have to determine who will be the starter moving forward. This is something that current Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel was asked about at his press conference, and this was something that he answered with complete honesty.

Here is what he said.

What Josh Heupel Said About Tennessee's QB Decision

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) warms up before a game between Tennessee and Auburn in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Did you draw the short straw, or what? We’ll find out as the week goes on here. George (MacIntyre) came in and did some really good things. Faizon (Brandon) obviously wasn’t at his best, dealing with getting injured in the Texas game. It was affecting his game, and we’ll go through the week here. You’ll find out Saturday,” Heupel said.

Faizon Brandon was the original starter for the Vols and has started each of the games this season. This includes the Auburn game, in which he was battling an injury that he suffered against the Texas Longhorns. This limited his ability to make plays on the field against the D.J. Durkin- and Tim Banks-led defense. This would later lead to the Vols making a move for George MacIntyre.

While MacIntyre had very few opportunities to pass the ball, he made the most of his opportunities. In fact, he finished the game with an 80% completion percentage.

This puts Coach Heupel in a difficult position, as he could turn to the true freshman, which is someone that he gave the ball to in the first place, or he could go ahead and move with the hottest hand, which would be Macintyre following the competition against the Auburn Tigers. At the moment, it remains unknown when this decision will be made, but if one were to guess, the Vols will likely hold this to their chest very closely, as they won't want to show their cards too early.

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