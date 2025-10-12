Everything Tennessee Football Head Coach Josh Heupel Said Following Win Over Arkansas
The Tennessee Vols defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks inside Neyland Stadium by a 34-31 score.
Following the victory, head coach Josh Heupel met with the media.
Josh Heupel's Opening Statement
"Good win. Um, you know ultimately uh found a way to win at the end. Made it close at the end as well. Offensively you got to finish the previous drive before the true four minute at the end. Defensively (you) got to get a stop at the end, but uh, knew it was going to be a tough ball game. A lot of unknowns offensively going into it. Uh, didn't know what the defensive structure was going to look like. You know, early in the football game we targeted a couple of things wrong in the run game and uh, you know, that hurt us a little bit but thought potentially that could happen too because of the unknowns going into it. Then, you know, found a way to make some things happen offensively in the middle part of the game. You know, defensively love the way we started in the second half, uh, fourth quarter obviously want to play a little bit better. Special teams were solid tonight. It's a good win. I said it you know at the beginning of the week to you guys and our football team. It's a good football team. You know, they're on the road at Ole Miss on one possession game. Obviously, Notre Dame game gets away from them in the middle of the second quarter but thought it would probably be a four-quarter game and that's how we prepared and love the competitive makeup. So, I'll open it up," Heupel said.
Heupel's Post-Game Update on DeSean Bishop
Tennessee football running back DeSean Bishop left the game due to what appeared to be a lower body issue and did not return to the game.
"Yeah, you guys have heard me say it, I don't care where you're at, how much you've played, man. You get into this stretch inside the SEC, next guy is going to be called upon, and you know, those running backs have all played well throughout the course of it. Huge run there by Peyton. You know, really down the stretch and late third and fourth quarter. He played really wel. I said it to the team. You know, as we were just talking about the game afterwards, Jadon Perlotte, right? Huge, huge play in the football game. He's a part of it. You don't know when your time's coming. You better get prepared. You know proud of those guys that were prepared for their moment tonight," Heupel explained.
To the point of Bishop. "I don't think it's a long-term deal here, at all," Heupel stated.
