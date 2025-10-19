Everything Tennessee Football LB Jeremiah Telander Said Following Loss to Alabama Football
Tennessee football linebacker Jeremiah Telander was selected to speak to the reporter after a devasting 37 to 20 loss in Tuscaloosa at the hands of Alabama.
Still with an eye paint smeared face, Telander took to the podium.
The Test of Stopping the Alabama Offense
"Yeah, uh, Alabama had a great offense. We knew that coming into this game and um coach said there's flows of the game and we just got to keep on playing. It didn't roll our way tonight and um it freaking hurts, but uh, they have a great offense. We knew that coming in and that it was going to be a battle.
Halftime State of Mind
"Yeah, I mean, anything can happen on that field, man. And you play until the clock ticks zero and um, I think we responded well coming out of the second half. Defense got a stop, but the locker room was fine, man. I mean, we trust each other and coach said it's going to be a twelve-round prize fight, and we just got to keep on fighting."
Alabama's Success
"Yeah, they just went out there and performed and we didn't have our best night. It's in the details and we got to be more detail orientated and um the ball rolled their way tonight."
Frustrations on Lack of Pressure
"Yeah, we knew that coming into the game. That quarterback (Ty Simpson) is a great quarterback. Shout out to him. He can make plays with his feet and all-around as a defense, we just got to do better with our rush lanes and just making the play at the point of attack."
Future Mentality of Season
"Yeah, we'll show up tomorrow and then we'll show up Monday, fix our mistakes and then we got to flush it. We play in the SEC, so every single week is going to be a battle, and we just got to go 1-0 each and every week. Unfortunately, we couldn't get that done this week. "
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything from Jeremiah Telander.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk on Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden on Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins on Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer on Twitter: @JSGreer731