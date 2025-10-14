Everything Tyre West Said Ahead of Tennessee vs Alabama
The Tennessee Volunteers have one of the biggest games of their season coming up. That game being as they have to travel to Alabama to play the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is a game that the Vols went nearly two decades without winning, but they now have won two of the last three contests that they have played in.
This is a game that the Vols have circled on their calendar follow a close win against the Arkansas Razorbacks inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The Vols will be one of the major contenders for a college football playoff spot, but they will need some players to play at their best. This includes one of their main players in the defensive front line, as one of their defensive linemen has been one of the stars of this season. That player being Tyre West.
West recently had the opportunity to speak with the media ahead of the Vols biggest game of the season as he spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of the Tennessee vs Alabama game. He had many things to say. Here is everything that Tyre West had to say in his media appearance.
Tyre West on His Big Play Chasing Down a Runner
"That's just one thing I'm going to do. If he is running and just trying to get down field, just me trying to chase him down is more excitement for me, and I had got a lot of props from Coach G for just doing that."
Tyre West on Having Daevin Hobbs Back
"Having Daevin back is great, because me and Daevin always say that we are a duo."
Tyre West on Playing For His Friend
"Just my mindset. I want to say before fall camp I was dealing with some stuff. like one of my friends passed away from mental health issues and that right there gave me an extra edge, so everything that I do is for her."
Tyre West on His Senior Year
"Me and Dom and me and Eason was just talking about this. It flys by so fast like it feels like just yesterday I was just a freshman, and now I'm a senior and it goes by like that (snaps his fingers). So I tell the freshmen now that you got to cherish it, it's going to come by fast."
