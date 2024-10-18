Fast Five: Everything You Need To Know About Alabama Ahead Of Saturday
Tennessee is set for their biggest game of the season up to this point. The Vols will be taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide in a tough home matchup. This will be the first time the Vols will take on the Crimson Tide inside Neyland Stadium since 2022 which Tennessee won their first game in 16 years.
Tennessee on SI was joined by Alabama on SI’s very own Joe Gaither who provided his five players, facts, and storylines heading in to the big game.
Here is everything you need to know.
FIVE PLAYERS
Jihaad Campbell LB
Campbell is a guy to watch on Saturday because of his growth since joining Alabama. Alabama OLB Coach Christian Robinson talked a little about Campbell.
“He’s rushed with me a little bit. He’s a guy that I knew when I was recruiting him, when I was at Florida I was recruiting him to do the same thing. Just to see him grow and develop a little bit of confidence and obviously getting an opportunity to do it. Coach Wommack’s giving him a lot of opportunity to do it and he’s shown up and obviously wreaking havoc on Saturday too.”
“I think anytime you have guys that can do multiple things you’ve got to figure out how I’m going to treat him. Just like if a quarterback can run or if they put a wide receiver in the backfield. Do I treat him like a back and put him on a linebacker? Same thing with us, do I treat him like a linebacker or treat him like a defensive end and so I think it allows us to have diversity in what we run and make people have to think.”
Ryan Williams WR
Williams has caught the eye of national media. Not just because he is a freshman or the fact that he is 17, but also because of the true talent he has. Against the Georgia Bulldogs, he had his receiving yard high of 177 on six catches with a single touchdown. Alabama WR Coach JaMarcus Shephard would go on to talk about if Ryan Williams is approaching a freshman wall.
“I don’t know,” Shephard said. “I’m just saying, he right now is playing at a high level. He graded out one of his highest games actually this past game in our room. Obviously that takes in consideration just his effort, knowing what he’s supposed to do and his technique and how he’s technical in what he’s doing.”
Domani Jackson CB
One of the bigger pieces on Alabama’s defense to watch is Domani Jackson. Jackson is a clear corner one for many teams if he was not at Alabama. The talented defensive back currently has two interceptions on the season with four pass deflections. He has been a leader for this Bama defense. Alabama DC Kane Wommack would comment on Domani Jackson’s Leadership.
"Domani’s experience has shown up in a number of ways, and he’s stepped up in some big moments, obviously, having the interception at the end of the game. Credit him for coming back from getting banged up in the game and to be able to fight back. I think Domani is operating with a lot of maturity, a lot of mental toughness, and then he has really helped set the tone for that room along with defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist, who is doing a tremendous job with those young players and in building continuity in their technique and their fundamentals so that they can go out and execute to the highest level of their ability on game day.”
Qua Russaw LB/OLB
Qua Russaw is a player who has all of the talent but will be one to watch based on his availability. He is probable to play and will likely play but the question is how much Alabama Defensive Coordinator Kane Wommack spoke on Qua Russaw’s playing time.
"He was getting healthy the last couple of weeks here. He's gotten himself into a position to where I think he's healthy and back and ready to go. We had him on a little bit of a pitch count as we were working through the last couple of weeks. I feel like he's in a really good position moving forward. I think he continues to do some really good things on film. So excited about his full week of preparation of being a little more 100%. I don't know if anybody is ever 100% as you go through the season. But healthier than he was the last couple of weeks. I have been pleased with some of the things he has been doing when he does get in the games. I think he has a chance to create some impact in meaningful moments.”
Jalen Milroe QB
Milroe is a Heisman-level QB. He is arguably the most athletic QB in the nation as he won’t only damage you passing, but rushing as well. He has looked a but shaky the past few weeks. Alabama Head Coach Kalen DeBoer commented on Jalen Milroe’s ability to move past mistakes.
“I’m really intentional with him because I know how hard he is on himself and this is really going back to – I wasn’t with him last year, but I know in spring ball and just how he was and knowing that we are fighting for each other, fighting with each other – that’s not just me and him. That’s our football team. When we’re in those moments, it’s all about moving forward. No regrets when we walk off this football field, knowing we’ve given everything we’ve got, and that’s just what I try to do when it comes to those times, not just with him, with our whole team.”
“Those tight game moments, we’re all in this together, and we want to continue to learn and so I’m gonna remind him, coach him up on the situations we’re in, how to apply the things we’ve talked about throughout the course of our time together so far. How to learn what’s happening in this game and then just continue to move on. And we just keep stacking these moments on top of these moments. He’ll remember anything that happened in this game. He’s going to remember what happened to him four weeks ago, and that’s what I love about him.”
“He is up here, he lives up here pretty much, wanting to be around the coaches. It’s not just me, it’s other staff members. And just from my standpoint, to answer your question, I think it’s just a matter of continuing to move forward, process, go 1-0 – as you’ve heard many of our players say – and what that all means. Learn from it, flush it, play in the present, next-play mindset.”
FIVE FUN FACTS
- The “Cigar Tradition” was started by University of Alabama athletic trainer Jim Goostree in 1961 as a way to inspire the Crimson Tide to break a six-year losing streak to Tennessee.
- Neyland Stadium will hold the largest crowd head coach Kalen DeBoer has coached in front of as a head coach at 101,915.
- Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel were both born in South Dakota.
- If the Crimson Tide loses in Neyland it will mark the earliest point in the season Alabama has accumulated two losses since 2010.
- Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan is familiar with the “Third Saturday in October” already as he served as a graduate assistant in Knoxville for three years, losing to the Crimson Tide in all three seasons.
FIVE STORYLINES
5 Storylines For the 2024 Edition of the “Third Saturday in October”
- Can Tennessee make it two wins in a row in Neyland and if so will they tear down the goalposts again?
- One could argue this is a must-win game for both teams as the loser is likely out of the SEC Championship race and out of mulligans for the College Football Playoffs.
- Can Alabama’s 55th-ranked rushing defense slow down Tennessee’s 7th-ranked rushing offense?
- How will Kalen Deboer and his coaching staff handle their first traditional rivalry game as an Alabama staff?
- Which quarterback will outduel the other? Can Jalen Milroe get his Heisman campaign back on track or will Nico Iamaleava get his season headed back in the right direction?
