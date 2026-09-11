WATCH: Georgia Tech vs. Tennessee Preview and What Tennessee Football Fans Need to Know

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta, Georgia. This is the second game of the season for both the Yellow Jackets and the Vols.

The Yellow Jackets lost their first game of the season after a game-winning field goal was blocked by the Colorado Buffaloes. The player who actually blocked the field goal was Boo Carter, a former Tennessee Volunteers defensive back who transferred this offseason after he announced he would be entering the portal near the end of the regular season.

As for the Vols, they are entering this game as the favorites, following a dominant performance vs. Furman. This is a game that the Vols dominated on the ground and in the air, going for over 600 yards of total offense. The final score of this game was 56-9, after what was nearly an underwhelming first-quarter performance, which ended in a 7-0 score.

Georgia Tech is the biggest test for the Vols yet, as this will be the first road game for the Vols this season. This will give fans the opportunity to see how a player like Faizon Brandon maximizes his potential on the road.

Recently, I (Caleb Sisk) went on the Najeh Wilkins YouTube channel to discuss the upcoming game, as he discussed multiople different matchups, players, and keys to the game, while also providing an early look into his final prediction for the contest. Wilkins, a Georgia Tech reporter and analyst, joined Sisk on the video, as the two brought together over 25 minutes of pure analysis.

Fans can watch the video below, and they can also find links to Najeh Wilkins' X, Instagram, and, of course, his YouTube channel. For all of the Georgia Tech fans and the Tennessee fans interested in Wilkins' content with Georgia Tech, his author profile link can be found below as well.

• Follow Najeh Wilkins on YouTube HERE

• Follow Najeh Wilkins on X HERE

• Follow Najeh Wilkins on Instagram HERE

• View Najeh Wilkins' Content on Georgia Tech On SI HERE

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