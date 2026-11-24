The Tennessee Volunteers have a massive game ahead of them, as they are pushing for a college football playoff spot. They have to get through the Vanderbilt Commodores, a team that has struggled and that the Vols are expected to defeat on the road.

In this game, there will be plenty of players who have to be at their best, but this seems like a prime opportunity for some role players to make a difference.

These three backups are among the very

Jamyan Theodore - Cornerback

South Carolina wide receiver Donovan Murph (6) is stopped by Tennessee linebacker TJ White (51) and Tennessee defensive back Jamyan Theodore (21) during a college football game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One player who has seen an uptick in playing time is Jamyan Theodore, who has been making the most of his opportunities. What makes Theodore extremely useful is his ability to slide in anywhere. He is great in zone coverage and is above average in man coverage, as well. He has the chance to be a difference-maker for the Vols down the line, and could have a breakthrough in this game for Tennessee. They will need to prep their depth for bigger games ahead, especially while they have a commanding lead, if that is to be the case in Nashville.

After a solid showing against the LSU Tigers, it seems reasonable to believe he will find himself some big moments against the Nashville-based program on Saturday.

Ory Williams - Offensive Tackle

Tennessee offensive lineman Ory Williams (77) participates in a drill during Tennessee football preseason practice in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Ory Williams is a player who started the season with plenty of hype, but eventually never found his footing as a starter. Instead, he has been on the sidelines with a limited role, which could be taking a step up against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Williams could be the player with the best chance to make an impact across the offensive line, as his contribution at offensive tackle would free up Jesse Perry to play all over the interior of the offensive line.

This would also be a great opportunity for Williams to earn himself some more key reps ahead of what could be a massive playoff game or even an SEC championship opportunity. Two key opportunities that the Vols will need everyone at their best for.

Justin Baker - Running Back

Justin Baker made an appearance near the goal line against the LSU Tigers, which is something that wasn't expected. However, he didn't have a carry on the night. This time, I believe he will get some carries, as he is now the No. 3 running back on the roster, with Daune Morris injured due to a car accident that occurred prior to the Texas A&M game.

Baker could be the running back who takes some work off the backs of both Javin Gordon and De'Sean Bishop, which would be awesome to see, especially after seeing Baker with a club on his hand for the majority of the season. This is one that I really feel confident about, especially if you see Tennessee jump out to the lead that the fans have held as an expectation in this contest on the road.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.