Florida Gators' Reporter Shares Honest Prediction Ahead of Tennessee vs Florida
The Tennessee Volunteers have a chance to win their first game against the Florida Gators on the road since 2003. This is a very tough task to ask, but the Tennessee program feels they are ready for their next test. As for Florida, its post-regular-season hopes were crushed last week. This game gives the Gators some hope to play with.
Vols on SI recently caught up with InsideTheGators.Com writer Lance Williams. Williams shared his honest prediction and thoughts for the Tennessee vs. Florida game.
Lance Williams Shares His Thoughts and Prediction
"Florida’s been ravaged by injuries in 2025. Wide receivers Dallas Wilson and Eugene Wilson III will miss their third straight game. The Gators’ receiving room was one of their deepest at the start of the year, but it has been seriously tested. Defensive tackle Caleb Banks making his return is big, though. He’s a potential first-round draft pick. For Tennessee, their injured secondary bodes well for Florida quarterback DJ Lagway, who’s struggled a lot this season," said Lance Williams from insidethegators.com.
He then would then jump into the conversation about the rushing attack. This is something he believes needs to be at a high level if the Gators want to win in this game.
"The Gators need to establish the run. Their pass game has been one of the worst in the SEC. Jadan Baugh has been one of the best running backs in the conference; lean on him. Lagway also needs to make sure he doesn’t take sacks. Tennessee has a quality pass rush," Williams confirms.
As for the defense, Florida will have some things they need to do in order to walk away with a win. But what exactly do they need to do?
"Florida’s defense needs to limit a high-powered Tennessee offense. The Volunteers put points on the board, the Gators don’t. I think they need to keep Tennessee under 30. For Florida to win, I would also think they’d need to force at least one turnover."
This is, and always has been a tough task for Tennessee when it comes to the atmosphere. Tennessee has yet to win in Gainesville since 2003. How beneficial is this home atmosphere for the Gators?
"Playing in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is huge for Florida. The Gators are selling out the stadium despite an awful 3-7 record, the worst in decades. The Swamp is daunting for any opposing player, especially at night. I expect it to affect Volunteers quarterback Joey Aguilar, who’s had a rough recent stretch of play. Lagway also plays significantly better at home."
Finally, Williams would provide a prediction. Here is who he believes will win this game.
"27-24 Florida. I think 90,000 fans under the lights of The Swamp is too much for Tennessee. I think Lagway scrambles a lot for Florida in this game, and Aguilar is picked off at least once."