GameDay Predictions: Tennessee vs. Florida
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to play against the Florida Gators inside The Swamp. This is a place that the Vols have failed to win in since the year 2003. This game holds a special place in both teams' hearts, and this game may be a bit closer than some anticipate.
Here are our predictions entering the contest, as the Vols look to win inside Gainesville to catapult themselves into the Vanderbilt game with a lot of momentum.
Dale Dowden: Tennessee 30, Florida 33
"Nothing really needs to be said to either team about how big this game is. For that alone, we could be looking at a 12-round fight. As Tennessee may have some grit to it, this game is being played in The Swamp at night."
Offensive: "I expect the Vols to take some early shots to try and remove the crowd as a factor. The wide receivers are going to have to win some 1 on 1 battles."
Defensive: "Get after the QB. Trying to knock the offense completely off rhythm. They will want to get Florida in as many 3rd and longs as possible."
Bold Take: "TE Ethan Davis will be the unexpected impactful player going over 100 yards and 2 TDs".
Caleb Sisk: Tennessee 24, Florida 27
"This is a game full of trends. Many trends that the Tennessee Volunteers have been on the wrong side of. The Vols enter this game as the favorites, but Tennessee's lasting struggles inside The Swamp are hard to overlook. This will be one of the games that fans will point to after the season, regardless of the outcome."
Offensive: "Tennessee will need to be able to work through their progressions, but if they find this to be a struggle it may be a long night in Gainesville. Tennessee has had some struggles with the pass game, but they can always rely on their rushing attack. It would come as no shock if the rushing attack sets up the pass game for the Vols."
Defensive: "The defense will need to stop Lagway's scrambling ability. This is a game that the Vols have to be cautious of this more than in the past, which has been a struggle for this defense."
Bold Take: "The Tennessee program will only have one passing touchdown and that TD will go to Mike Matthews. Joey Aguilar will go over 200 yards in this performance as well."