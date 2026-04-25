Tennessee Vols DB Jalen McMurray Signs UDFA Deal Following NFL Draft's Conclusion

The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the many teams in the college realm that have had players selected multiple times in the 2026 NFL Draft, and now that the event is over, it is important to note that there have been multiple players taken even though they weren't selected. This is through the UDFA pool, which is something that many teams in the NFL like to take advantage of.

The Vols have already had three players taken off the board, including Jalen McMurray, who falls behind Joey Aguilar and Jaxson Moi. McMurray is staying in the state of Tennessee, as he is staying with the Tennessee Titans. This is a huge move for both teams as the Titans already have a former Vol at cornerback with Alontae Taylor and will now be adding McMurray, who will compete for a roster spot.

He is one of the players who has been valued as a top player in the UDFA pool, and he is now off the board less than 30 minutes after the event came to a conclusion.

Here is an evaluation on what the Titans will be getting.

Jalen McMurray Evaluation

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team wide receiver Vinny Anthony II of Wisconsin works against National Team cornerback Jalen McMurray (24) of Tennessee during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

"McMurray is a fifth-year senior and nickel cornerback with slightly below-average size but adequate quickness. He’s a trustworthy tackler in run support and plays with consistent toughness. McMurray tends to play reactive football in zone coverage and can be a step slow in shading break points from off man. He lacks anticipation and instincts, limiting his on-ball opportunities. Teams will like his wiring but his lack of size and ball skills hurt his chances," Zierlein said.

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