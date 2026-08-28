Falcons vs. Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 3

The preseason has been a tale of two games for the Atlanta Falcons. Things looked beyond bad in their first game, losing to the Denver Broncos 27-7. They then bounced back in Week 2, cruising past the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 34-6.

Unfortunately, it's been more of the same for the Miami Dolphins, who are shaping up to be just as bad a team as everyone expected. They have lost their first two preseason games by a combined score of 46-10.

The two teams will now face each other in their preseason finales. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Friday night's game.

Falcons vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Falcons -3.5 (-110)

Dolphins +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Falcons -170

Dolphins +141

Total

OVER 36.5 (-110)

UNDER 36.5 (-110)

Falcons vs. Dolphins How to Watch

Date: Friday, August 28

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS Miami

Falcons record: 1-1

Dolphins record: 0-2

Falcons vs. Dolphins Betting Trends

Kevin Stefanski is 9-8 both straight up and against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Jeff Hafley is 0-2 both straight up and against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Falcons vs. Dolphins Key Player to Watch

Jack Strand, QB - Atlanta Falcons

Jack Strand won't be the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons this season, but he has played so well this preseason that he has put the Falcons in a predicament. He has thrown for a combined 18-of-29 passes for 262 yards and a touchdown. He has also added 11 carries for 25 rushing yards and a touchdown. With Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa on their roster, they'll now either have to keep a third quarterback on their roster or designate him to their practice squad. If they do that, there's a good chance another team will scoop him up.

If he has another elite performance in this game, they'll have no choice but to hang on to him one way or another.

Falcons vs. Dolphins Prediction and Best Bet

The Dolphins have been horrific throughout the first two preseason weeks, and I have no desire to bet on them in Week 3. Their roster is arguably the worst in the NFL, as they're in the middle of a rebuild.

Meanwhile, I expect the Falcons to give Jack Strand plenty of reps in this game. He has been one of the best quarterbacks so far in the preseason, and he should have a field day against this Dolphins defense.

I'm not afraid the lay the points with Atlanta.

Pick: Falcons -3.5 (-110) via DraftKings

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