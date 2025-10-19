Former Tennessee Football QB Predicts Florida's New Head Coach
The Florida Gators have let go of their football coach Billy Napier, as the decision was made following the Gators win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
The news was announced on Sunday afternoon by a statement from the Florida AD, Scott Stricklin, Scott Burns from FloridaGators.com confirmed.
"Today I met with Coach Napier and informed him that a change in leadership of our football program would best serve the interests of the University of Florida. On behalf of Gator Nation, I want to sincerely thank Billy and his family for their tireless commitment to the Florida Gators. Billy built a tremendous culture of accountability and growth among the young men he led each day. His organized and detailed approach had a meaningful impact across all levels of our program. As Coach Napier has often said, this is a results-driven business, and while his influence was positive, it ultimately did not translate into the level of success we expect on the field. I have named Billy Gonzales as the interim head coach. Coach Gonzales has been a valued member of our program for many years, including being a part of multiple championship teams. He is a Gator through and through. His deep understanding of our culture, our student-athletes, and what it means to represent the University of Florida makes him well-suited to lead our team. Making this decision during the open date provides our team valuable time to regroup, refocus, and prepare for the challenges ahead. The timing also allows us to conduct a thoughtful, thorough, and well-informed search for our next head coach. We remain fully committed to utilizing every resource available to identify the right leader to guide Gators Football into the future. I will conduct the search with a high degree of confidentiality to protect the privacy of those involved. The search will focus on the hiring of an elite football coach who will embody the standard we have at the University of Florida, and we will continue to provide all of the necessary resources for that coach, his staff and the players to be successful. Any time you conduct a head coaching search, especially for a high-profile sport like football or men's basketball, you learn something. The lessons from past experiences will guide us through the work ahead. Across the University of Florida, there is an unwavering and uncompromising commitment to being the best in everything we do."
Following this announcement, a former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback shared his prediction. That quarterback being Jarrett Guarantano, who has been an active Tennessee fan on his X account. He was straight to the point with his prediction, as he had this to say.
Jarrett Guarantano Shares His Florida Gators Head Coach Predictions
"Jon Gruden to Florida," said Guarantano when making a post on his X account
Peter Burns made a post that would later be responded to by Guarantano. Burns made his post and had this to say.
"Lot of buzz about Kiffin's name around Florida, but would be disappointing to see him leave Ole Miss. Especially after documentary & about his daughter making him cry to stay at Ole Miss & him sharing this week "If you keep going & chasing, you are missing things in front of you."
Guarantano kept his prediction despite this post being made and responded by saying this.
"Jon Gruden has a lot of buzz! Loves SEC Football & looking to get back into coaching."
The Vols and the Gators are set to play late in the season inside The Swamp, this is a place that the Vols have yet to win in quite some time.