Former Tennessee Volunteers QB Shares Honest Statement Following Georgia Defeat
The Tennessee Volunteers were defeated against the Georgia Bulldogs in their first SEC game of the season, as they went into overtime in Neyland Satdium. The Vols got the ball first, but could only walk away with three points, while the Georgia Bulldogs scored on the goal-line. This was a heartbreaking loss for the Vols, but they have multiple things to like about the game.
Following the game, a former Tennessee Vols quarterback commented on the Tennessee loss against the Georgia Bulldogs. That former player is Jarrett Gurantano. Guarantano is one of the quarterbacks who could understand the toughness of playing against the Georgia Bulldogs, as there aren't many who are tougher to play against.
"As a fan, we literally could not have asked for a better game. As an alum, I could not be prouder to be a Vol. As a former player, I could not be more fulfilled by the team playing their absolute hearts out. That was an awesome one, folks," the former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback stated when posting to his X account.
The Vols will be tasked with a non-conference game this upcoming week, when they take on UAB inside Neyland Stadium. Following that they will be on the road to take on Mississippi State in their second conference game of the season, which will be followed by strictly conference games.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Trenton Lynch Talks Tennessee Football Following Game Day Visit
- 2027 LHP Cooper Burti Picks Tennessee Baseball
- Leadership of Lance Heard Helps Builds Tennessee Volunteers OL Chemistry
- Everything From Tennessee Football DB Andre Turrentine During His Media Availability
- Kentucky's Top 2028 Prospect Ashton Taylor Talks Tennessee Football Visit
- Everything From Tennessee Football RB Star Thomas During His Media Availability Tennessee
- Everything From Tennessee Football DL Dominic Bailey During His Media Availability
- Everything From Head Coach Josh Heupel During His Media Availability
- Tennessee Football Ticket Prices Skyrocketing Ahead of Matchup With Georgia Bulldogs
- 2028 QB Caine Woods Recaps Tennessee Football Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers Expected to Be Without Two Starting CBs vs Georgia Bulldogs
- Freshman Daune Morris Pushes for Rotation Spot in Tennessee Football Victory