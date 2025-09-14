Volunteer Country

Former Tennessee Volunteers QB Shares Honest Statement Following Georgia Defeat

Jarrett Guarantano shares his honest thoughts following the Tennessee Volunteers vs Georgia Bulldogs game.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) warms up before a game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) warms up before a game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. / Caitie McMekin/Pool via News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC
The Tennessee Volunteers were defeated against the Georgia Bulldogs in their first SEC game of the season, as they went into overtime in Neyland Satdium. The Vols got the ball first, but could only walk away with three points, while the Georgia Bulldogs scored on the goal-line. This was a heartbreaking loss for the Vols, but they have multiple things to like about the game.

Following the game, a former Tennessee Vols quarterback commented on the Tennessee loss against the Georgia Bulldogs. That former player is Jarrett Gurantano. Guarantano is one of the quarterbacks who could understand the toughness of playing against the Georgia Bulldogs, as there aren't many who are tougher to play against.

"As a fan, we literally could not have asked for a better game. As an alum, I could not be prouder to be a Vol. As a former player, I could not be more fulfilled by the team playing their absolute hearts out. That was an awesome one, folks," the former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback stated when posting to his X account.

The Vols will be tasked with a non-conference game this upcoming week, when they take on UAB inside Neyland Stadium. Following that they will be on the road to take on Mississippi State in their second conference game of the season, which will be followed by strictly conference games.

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

