Former Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava Ranked In The Bottom of Big Ten QB Rankings
Tennessee Volunteers former quarterback Nico Iamaleava has been ranked at the bottom half of the Big Ten's starting quarterback list.
The Tennessee Volunteers are entering the 2025 college football regular season following a rather drama-filled offseason. Mostly due to their former five-star quarterback and expected starter, Nico Iamaleava, requested a raise, then held out of practice, and ultimately transferred to UCLA.
Now, the Vols are set to enter the 2025 season with former App State turned UCLA transfer Joey Aguilar as their starting quarterback.
There’s been a narrative around Tennessee ever since the drama began that without Iamaleava, there’s going to be some major drop-off. When in reality, the Vols are a running football program that relies on the line of scrimmage and defense to win ten games with a 2600-yard passer.
In Josh Pate’s latest Big Ten QB Rankings, he’s placed Nico Iamaleava at No. 10 overall with the Bruins. Though Iamaleava’s replacement in the form of Joey Aguilar was not rated by Pate at all during the SEC QB Rankings.
The Vols will likely be a football team that relies on running the football and playing defense again in 2025. Though the running the ball portion of things isn’t anything new, this Tennessee program has been a prolific rushing team since Heupel has arrived in Knoxville.
The Vols have rushed for an average of 205+ yards per game on the ground over the first four years of the Heupel regime.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily