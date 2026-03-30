Three Key Notes From Tennessee Football's Spring Practice (03/30/2026)

The Tennessee Volunteers just wrapped up another spring practice. These three notes are important to know following the conclusion of the day.

1. Tennessee's Offensive Line Passes The Eye Test

Tennessee offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. (70) during warm-ups at a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 29, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Vols have a ton of talent when it comes to the offensive line, as they are returning many starters, and will have some new faces this next season, who look massive. The Vols pass the eye test when it comes to the offensive line, as this Tennessee team will be in great shape if they play how they look. The two players who really look the part are true freshman Gabriel Osenda and LSU Tigers transfer portal addition Ory Williams.

2. Tennessee's Safety Room Will Be Fun to Watch

Tennessee defensive back Edrees Farooq (15) celebrates on the field during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee safety room went from being one of the weaker positions in depth to having some of the most depth on the roster. This group has everything you could want, and there will be some freshmen who find the opportunity to get in the rotation. The first one who comes to mind is Joel Wyatt, who fits the 6'4 frame that many have given him. He towers over some of the defensive backs in Knoxville, but the talent of the others will leave the group in great shape. The early standouts look to be Dejuan Lane, Qua Moss, and Edrees Farooq.

3. Huge Battle for Third Starting Wide Receiver Spot

Tennessee wide receiver Radarious Jackson (5) does the gator chomp as Tennessee beat Florida in an NCAA college football game on November 22, 2025, in Gainesville, Florida. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to see who will be the third starting wide receiver. The two confirmed guys at this time are Braylon Staley and Mike Matthews, who were two starters for the Vols a season ago. Both starters went over the 700-yard mark for the Vols, and were second and third in receiving yards for the Vols. The third wide receiver for the Vols was Chris Brazzell II, who is off to the NFL. The third wide receiver at this time seems to be a battle between two names. Those two players are Radarious Jackson and Travis Smith Jr. Both players have a great case to be the starter, and this will be an intense battle. Also, don't sleep on TK Keys, as he will be one competing for a good portion of playing time, as a freak-athlete and true freshman. The only setback is that he is currently healing from an injury that he suffered in his senior season. He should be back at full speed sooner rather than later.