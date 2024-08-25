Former Tennessee Volunteer Posts Impressive Performance with Miami Dolphins
Former Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright posted an impressive performance with the Miami Dolphins.
Just like the college football season is starting to get heated up, so is the NFL regular season. Teams pare playing their finall preseason games this weekend and last night the Miami Dolphins faced off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs would go on to win the game, but former Tennessee Volunteer Jaylen Wright did his part to help Miami get the win.
Wright finished the game with seven carries for 36 yards which is an average of 5.1 yards per carry. During the preseason, Wright rushed for 91 yards off of 17 carries and one touchdown and averaged 5.4 yards per carry. He has been a bright spot for the Dolphins this preseason and might have earned himself some touches during the regular season.
The Dolphins selected Wright in the fourth round with the 120th overall pick during this year's NFL draft. He was coming off of a monster season with the Tennessee Volunteers as he rushed for 1,013 yards, four touchdowns and averaged 7.4 yards per carry. He became a player that the Volunteers were able to lean on throughout last season due to a shaky passing attack, and he delivered when his number was called upon.
Final decisions for the 53-man roster will be announced soon for NFL organizations, but based on Wright's performances in the preseason, he shouldn't have anything to worry about in that department. NFL veterans Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane sit ahead of Wright on the depth chart, but fans should expect to see him on the field some this season.
