Fans React to Tennessee vs Alabama Outcome
The Tennessee Volunteers played against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in a game that they were just at work and defeated in as they lost the game 37-20. This covered the spread for the Alabama Crimson Tide, and it also made the Vols move down in the rankings.
Tennessee fans weren't exactly happy with this loss, as the fans were quite upset that the Tennessee program didn't just lose this game, but they were beat by three scores. Many fans were quick to show their frustration, and they quickly reacted following the Alabama vs Tennessee game. Here is what they had to say.
Tennessee Fans React to Tennessee's Loss Against Alabama
Note: All reactions for the article came directly from @VolsOnSI on X. If you would like to be featured in articles like this make sure you check us out over there.
"Just an awful day of defense coaching and a worse offensive play calling day! Tackling wasn’t great but offensive execution was the worst I could remember in a decade," @NorthGaVol stated on X when talking about the Alabama vs Tennessee outcome moments after the game concluded.
"The pick 6 changed the game period," said @AllVol4Life11 when talking about the outcome of Tennessee vs Alabama.
"Undisciplined," @1966Parker said when talking about the Tennessee loss.
"A 7-5 team," @eddy_redmo78224 predicted after the Tennessee Vols loss against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Vols head football coach, Josh Heupel, was one to share his own reactions Saturday night following the Tennessee loss. Here is what he has to
"Disappointing result. Ultimately, offensively, just self-inflicted wounds in the first half, killed a bunch of our drives. Positive is the way they came out and competed early in the second half. The defense gets a stop; offense goes to score. Turnover, we don't take advantage of. Self-inflicted wounds on that possession again. But again, you're playing a good team, man. The details are gonna matter. We lost in the details tonight. Ultimately, that's my responsibility, our responsibility, players and coaches together."
If you would like to see the remainder of what he said in his presser, make sure you click HERE, as he spoke to the media following the outcome, and is expected to speak to the media again when he takes the podium for the Vols' Monday press conference ahead of their game against the Kentucky Wildcats come this Saturday.