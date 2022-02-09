Four VFLs to Participate in 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Now that the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl is in NFL hopefuls' rear-view mirror, prospects will look to further showcase their talents at the NFL Scouting Combine as they continue driving on the road to the NFL Draft.

Among those hopefuls invited to Indianapolis to show NFL scouts what they can do is a quartet of former Vols: wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., defensive lineman Matthew Butler, cornerback Alontae Taylor and offensive lineman Cade Mays.

For the entire list of the 324 prospects invited to Lucas Oil Stadium, click the link in the tweet from the official NFL Draft Twitter page below.

Jones Jr. and Taylor will look to build off an impressive Senior Bowl performance, as Taylor grabbed an interception in the game, and Jones led his team in receiving.

On the other hand, Mays has work to do at the combine. The Knoxville native mostly struggled throughout the trio of Senior Bowl practices last week, but the VFL offensive big man stayed clean in the bowl itself. Still, the former five-star recruit will need to put together an impressive performance in Indianapolis to help his draft stock reach its potential.

For more information on how Jones, Mays and Taylor did in the Senior Bowl practices, click here. For more information on how they did in the game, click here.

As for Butler, the VFL did not participate in the Senior Bowl but was one of the biggest storylines at the Shrine Bowl practices, impressing in a significant way that most likely played a part in his combine invite.

All four former Vols impressed during their last year on Rocky Top. Although injured, Mays earned two SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week awards for his performances against Missouri and Kentucky. When healthy, the former Georgia Bulldog performed at a high-level playing outside and protecting quarterback Hendon Hooker.

Jones was second on the team in receiving with 62 catches, 807 yards and seven touchdowns. Jones also excelled in the Special Teams department, returning 23 kickoffs for 628 yards and a score and returning 18 punts for 272 yards. The dynamic return man led the SEC in punt return average (16 yards) and ranked second in kickoff return average (28.1 yards). He finished his collegiate career with 2,851 kickoff return yards, which led all active FBS players until he played his final game as a Volunteer. Jones earned an SEC Special Teams Player of the Week Award following his performance against South Alabama, which included a 96-yard kick return for a touchdown. After his final season in Orange and White, the Alabama native also nabbed Co-SEC Special Teams Player of the Year.

Taylor totaled 60 tackles and secured two interceptions on the season, one leading to a memorable pick six on the road against rival Kentucky.

Butler racked up a season-high 45 tackles and five sacks during his fifth and final year as a Vol. The North Carolina native led a defensive line that accounted for 94 TFLs, good enough for second in the SEC and seventh in the nation.

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine will be held in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, from March 1 to March 7. Fans can tune into the NFL Network to watch the quartet showcase their skills next month.

Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletics

