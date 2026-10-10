How to Watch: Tennessee Football vs Arkansas

The Tennessee Volunteers will play their third SEC contest of the season when they face the Arkansas Razorbacks this Saturday. The Vols will enter the game as the clear favorites to win the game, but as we know college football is known for having the unexpected happen.

The Razorbacks' defense has not been the best to start the year and is susceptible to both the pass and the run. This should play into the Vols' hands, as they will look to establish the run early and then let new starting quarterback George MacIntyre have a chance to display his talent.

The Vols Will Need to Jump Out to an Early Lead.

Oct 3, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback George MacIntyre (12) looks to pass the ball against the Auburn Tigers during the second quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The best way for the Vols to avoid being upset is to jump on the Razorbacks early. An underrated part of college football is the impact fans have on the game. The home field advantage and atmosphere are what truly make the sport so great. Tennessee will need to play their best ball from the opening kick to eliminate the crowd as a factor in the outcome of the game.

Getting to an early lead will also help MacIntyre settle into the game, as it is his first start of the season. If the Vols are able to get the run game going, then it will open up the pass game even more. This should then lead to easy throws for Tennessee to pick apart the Razorback defense.

Important game details are below:

Tennessee Availability report

Questionable

RB Javin Gordon

OUT

TE Ethan Davis

WR Joakim Dodson

LB Jaedon Harmon

DB Edrees Farooq

DB Dylan Lewis

DL Kedrick Golston II

OL Wendell Moe Jr.

Arkansas Availability Report

Questionable

DB/LB Steven Soles Jr.

OUT

TE Maddox Lassiter

How to Watch

• Game Day: Saturday, October 10th, 2026th

• Game Location: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Fayetteville, AR

• Game Time: 4:15 PM EDT Eastern

• TV: SEC Network

• Streaming: ESPN App

• Live Updates: Tune in to Vols On SI for Live Updates

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