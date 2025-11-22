How Likely Is It for Joey Aguilar to Gain Another Year?
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the many teams in the nation that will be losing their QB after this season, as their QB will either be going to the draft or will be out of eligibility. This is often a tough pill to swallow, but the teams that recruit at the top of the leaderboards bring in the best players, so this becomes less of a worry.
While this whole season, it was known that Joey Aguilar would be a one-and-done due to eligibility, this seems to be in question after some news that dropped on Friday afternoon. The news is that he has plans to join Diego Pavia's lawsuit in an attempt to gain more eligibility from their time spent on a JUCO team. Pavia has hopes and plans to completely change the NCAA's eligibility rules with JUCO as a whole.
The laws currently count JUCO seasons towards a player's eligibility. Pavia has already won a preliminary injunction once, as he was victorious back in December, which helped him gain this year of eligibility. Not only that, but JUCO athletes as a whole. This is why a guy like Miles Kitselman was able to gain another year of eligibility, along with their current QB, Aguilar.
Reports seem to be mixed, but the overall statement seems that Pavia may not play college football next season, regardless of the ruling, but it is likely that if this is granted that Aguilar will try to return to Tennessee. Aguilar has stated that he wishes he had one more season in the orange and white, but he is grateful for every moment that he has had and will have.
How Likely Is It for Joey Aguilar to Gain Another Year?
This leaves the question "How likely is it for Aguilar to have another season at Tennessee?"
Going up against the NCAA is quite tough, as these things seem to go in favor of the NCAA more times than not, as they are the ones who have created the rules. However, there was one individual who made things seem more possible than ever. That player is Pavia and his representatives. While it is a 50/50 at this point, it is worth noting that when the NCAA changes any type of rules, it is highly unlikely that it will come from a ruling.
The Tennessee football program and fans will keep hope, as this will be a developing story, but it isn't as clear-cut as fans would like. This will be quite a difficult task, and some would even call it "unlikely". However, if any group of players would be able to pull it off, it would probably be Pavia and Aguilar.