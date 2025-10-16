Ethan Davis' Injury Status for Tennessee vs Alabama
The Tennessee Volunteers have multiple players that remain injured as they have been trying to get these guys healthy even during the bye week, but that wasn't the case as they now have multiple players that they are hopeful, will return for the biggest game of the season, but aren't so sure of when it comes to their injury and if they would be able to play in this one as they will be without one of their star tight ends who has been injured for quite some time and remains injured at this time.
That player being Ethan Davis. Davis is one of the better tight ends in the tight end room however the Vols may be without him in this game as he is listed as questionable. The Vols could use his presence, but nothing is for certain.
Davis has spoken with the media in the past. Here is what he had to say when speaking to the Tennessee media.
Davis on The Tight End Competition
“It's amazing, man. I mean, especially when you have those guys in there that are so competitive and highly talented, it kind of feeds off of each other. So, you know, Miles helps me get better, DaSaahn helps Miles get better, Jack helps me get better. We all kind of piece together with one another.”
Davis on Not Transferring
“Yeah, I mean absolutely. I knew after the season ended they weren't going into the portal and I knew it was ultimately going to come down to I mean if Miles ended up leaving then it would have just been me and Holden Staes. But that was a conversation that we had had as soon as the season ended and you know Miles ended up coming back. Holden ended up leaving. This is my home. This is this is where I want to play football at. I would never even transfer from Tennessee regardless of the circumstances.”
Davis on What he has Gained From Joining the Vols
“A lot. I mean, I definitely dove into football IQ, learning defenses, learning fronts and stuff like that and just taking a leap into into that area of my game as well because that ultimately helps me when I'm playing football in the core in the box. I mean, knowing what what front you're looking at, who you're supposed to be working up to makes a complete difference and you can play with a different type of confidence.”