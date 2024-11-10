Halftime Report: Tennessee Up Early Against Mississippi State
Tennessee and Mississippi State are half way through their game as the Vols lead 20-7.
The Tennessee Vols would strike first after forcing a three and out then turning around scoring a touchdown on their first offensive dive. Tennessee would score via a Nico Iamaleava TD pass to Squirrel White which would be the Vols receiver’s first of the season.
For the third straight game, Tennessee would have a first-half fumble from Dylan Sampson. This one being inside the red zone however a Tennessee freshman would step up. This freshman was Boo Carter who would get his first career interception.
Tennessee would have a chance to score once more. They would be held scoreless getting stopped on the one-yard line as Peyton Lewis couldn’t reach across the goal line.
Tennessee would score later in the half. This would come in the second quarter when Dont’e Thornton would find himself in the checkerboards.
Mississippi State wouldn’t be held scoreless in the first half as they would score with a little over five minutes left in the half. Tennessee would force a 4th down but the Bulldogs would convert.
Tennessee drove down the field in an attempt to score more points before the half concluded. They would be forced to kick a field goal and drill it. Tennessee would get another field goal before the half.
Dylan Sampson would be injured on the drive but would be able to walk off the field. He would head to the locker room a little early under his own power.
Tennessee will receive to start the second half.
