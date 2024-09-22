Halftime Report: Tennessee Volunteers Up Against Oklahoma
The first half of the Tennessee Volunteers vs Oklahoma Sooners has come to an end as the Vols are up 19-3.
The game got started with both teams stalling out early on offense. The Vols had a huge moment in the first quarter as the highest-rated defensive back in the SEC Jermod McCoy got an interception on Jackson Arnold. McCoy was sitting in zone coverage and went up the field fast to bait Arnold into the interception. This was a great play by McCoy. The Vols would then go score the first three points of the game.
The Sooners also scored three points which was countered by a deep Tennessee touchdown pass from Nico Iamaleava to Dont’e Thornton for 66 yards. Iamaleava finished the first quarter 5/6 with 120 yards and a touchdown.
Iamaleava and the Vols wouldn’t be as fortunate in their first offensive drive in the second quarter. Iamaleava would get hit as he was trying to throw as he took a sack due to a Dayne Davis missed assignment. Davis is the replacement for an injured Lance Heard. The very next play Oklahoma would turn the ball over with a fumble from Arnold on a rush. This fumble was forced by Joshua Josephs inside the 10-yard-line.
The Oklahoma defense did give the Vols offense some issues early as Jackson Ross was forced to punt three times including one of his punts that went 57 yards and downed the Sooners on the 4-yard-line. Jayson Jenkins would then go on to tackle Javontae Barnes in the end-zone for the second safety in two weeks.
Iamaleava would yet again fumble off of a strip sack. This was his second of the half giving Oklahoma a positive field position. Once again Tennessee would get a fumble recovery on the very next play as Arnold threw a backwards pass to the outside receiver which led to a Jakobe Thomas recovery. This would lead to a Dylan Sampson touchdown late in the half to provide a bigger lead for the Vols.
The Vols did have a few injuries in the half. Boo Carter would exit the game and not return in the half as he walked to the locker room with a towel over his head. John Campbell would also leave the game with a lower-body injury and isn’t expected to return this game.
The Vols will receive to kick-off the second half of the game.
