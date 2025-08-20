Head Coach Josh Huepel Talks Message & Communication To Jake Merklinger and George MacIntyre After QB Battle
Tennessee had a big quarterback battle at the beginning of fall camp between three guys vying for the starting role in Joey Aguilar, George MacIntyre, and Jake Merklinger. The Volunteers named their starting quarterback early in the week. Coach Heupel talked about the conversation he had with Merklinger and MacIntyre after he named Aguilar the starter.
“First of all, I met with all of them at the same time. You recognize, um, you know, I've been in that situation on both sides of it. You understand that there's going to be, you know, heartache, disappointment. Um, and if it's not that way, then you've got a real problem. It was a tough decision for us. We talked about it with those guys. I think the transparency of that breeds confidence in what they're all hearing at the same time. At the same time, you know, through that night, um, you know, there's the pain of disappointment, right, and um come in the next day, you've got to find a way to be a great teammate, be the same guy that you have, continue to compete.
You name starter, but you never know when your opportunities are coming. This message was given to those guys as we sat in the room together. It was given to the entire team, too. You got to prepare yourself for when your opportunity is going to come to take advantage of that. Merk's been great in the building, energy, and focus. George has been the same way. Just want those guys to continue to grow.”
Merklinger was a four-star prospect coming out of high school from Calvary Day and has continued to compete at a high level within the program. He showcased some of the things he can do especially with a perfect completion percentage albeit four throws against the University of Chattanooga and a 165.1 quarterback rating when he played. It seems like sooner rather than later, Merklinger’s opportunity will come.
George MacIntyre was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and a heavily coveted recruit from Brentwood Academy with his powerful arm and great footwork. MacIntyre is young and has a huge upside in college football.
