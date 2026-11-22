The Tennessee Volunteers and the LSU Tigers finally matched up inside Neyland Stadium, in what appeared to be one of the more highly anticipated games of the weekend. The Vols had the opportunity to right their wrongs against a man whom the fanbase has learned to hate.

That man is Lane Kiffin, who was a former Tennessee head coach, who left in the middle of the night for a job at USC after spending one season with the Vols. This is something that Tennessee fans have never forgotten, as it led to some of the worst seasons in program history under the leadership of Derek Dooley, Butch Jones, and then Jeremy Pruitt, before the Vols hired Josh Heupel, who remains the head coach of this football team to this day.

Tennessee head football coach Lane Kiffin on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2009. Utmediaday16 Sy11888 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It has also been hard for many fans to forgive Kiffin, as he has been quick to make fun of or troll the Tennessee fanbase on multiple occasions.

Finally, his cockiness caught up to him. Kiffin made a comment during the SEC Teleconference this week, which would later backfire.

Lane Kiffin's Statements Before the Game

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin arrives at Neyland Stadium ahead of a game between Tennessee and LSU in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I don’t know if this makes sense,” Kiffin said. “I was just with the TV announcers explaining it, that I haven’t thought about it. I know that would probably be surprising, especially considering the last time we went there as a head coach and what happened. But I just feel that we’ve been through so much this year of just a lot of stuff, and some really toxic environments.”

He would later add more.

“But the Ole Miss thing, I’m not challenging Tennessee. I just don’t think you can top that, just the feeling of what that was like. Just the anger and hatred, because it was so recent.”

Kiffin continued on.

“And again, I’m not challenging Tennessee,” Kiffin said. “It sounds like I am. But once we’ve gone through that, I don’t think anything’s... I think this is more kind of, and it was last time, more kind of fun. OK, they’re mad, they’re yelling things, they’re saying things. It’s kind of fun.”

Well, it is safe to say that he challenged Tennessee fans, despite stating that this wasn't his intention. The real question is, how did you not expect this after a statement like that? Kiffin was tortured by the Tennessee fanbase with boos, chants, and even golf balls, again.

In fact, the fans even broke out in a "F*** Lane Kiffin" chant that made headlines all over social media. This is something that you get when you poke the bear, which Kiffin is seemingly good at. However, the one thing worth noting is that he didn't back it up. His team finished the game with 16 total penalties and played some undisciplined football. It was even noted by Sam Leavitt that they couldn't hear anything; not even a clap cadence could help them. This is what he had to say.

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Even Sam Leavitt Knew the Atmosphere Was "Insane"

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) is grabbed by Tennessee linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) during a college football game on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"It was an insane atmosphere," Leavitt said. "It's everything you dream of. It was incredibly loud. We go off of a clap cadence, and it was difficult to hear, and I don't blame them. It was rocking. I could barely hear, and I was the one clapping, so, difficult situation for our offensive line to be in. They did a really good job as the crowd in the stadium bringing the noise."

Although many fans didn't expect it, Kiffin gave Tennessee fans their flowers and even referred to them as the "12th man". Here is what Kiffin said after the game.

Lane Kiffin's Comments After the Game

LSU coach Lane Kiffin walks off the field before a college football game between Tennessee and LSU at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I don’t know that I’ve ever credited a crowd before,” Kiffin said. “They did a great job changing the game today.” Kiffin invoked the “12th man” when describing what it felt like for the LSU offense at Neyland. He said it felt like "playing with another guy out there.”

This was a check that Kiffin couldn't cash this time, and a game that he will likely think back on for years to come. Maybe next time he will be wise with the choice of words he has when it comes to both the Tennessee Volunteers and the fanbase that comes with it.

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