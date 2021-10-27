How Tennessee Opponents Fared in Week 8

Coming into the 2021 season, the Tennessee Volunteers were projected to have the 21st toughest schedule in college football. Each week we will look at how the Vols opponents fared and where their record stands. Note- Tennessee's bye week is week 9.

Week 1 Opponent Bowling Green

Bowling Green fell to yet another opponent for their fourth straight and sixth total loss of the season, dropping their record to 2-6 and further cementing themselves in last place of the MAC East. The Eastern Michigan Eagles bested Scot Loeffler's Falcons 55-24 in Bowling Green.

Week 2 Opponent Pitt

Pitt won their biggest game of the season against ACC foe Clemson 27-17. The Panthers were 2.5 favorites heading into the marquee home matchup, and Kenny Picket and co. covered the spread in flying colors. The struggling Tigers could not muster up much of any offense against the Panthers, and Kenny Pickett's 25/39 for 302 yards and two scores line moves him further up the Heisman Trophy odds. Pitt hosts Miami (FL) this weekend for another key ACC matchup as Pitt moves closer to an ACC Championship appearance.

Week 3 Opponent Tennessee Tech

Tennessee Tech earned their first blowout win of the season against UVA Lynchburg, winning 56-13. The win moves the Golden Eagles to a 3-5 record, good enough for second to last in the OVC. TN Tech has their bye-week in Week 9.

Week 4 Opponent Florida

Like other SEC schools Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri and Auburn, the Gators had their much-needed open week following a loss to LSU. Florida will host the number one team in the country when Georgia travels to Gainesville to take on Dan Mullen and the Gators in Week 9.

Week 5 Opponent Missouri

Mizzou had their bye week in Week 8 after losing to Texas A&M in Week 7. The Tigers will look to get back to .500 with a favorable matchup against Vanderbilt in Week 9.

Week 6 Opponent South Carolina

Texas A&M absolutely annihilated the South Carolina Gamecocks 44-14. The Gamecocks continue to struggle in head coach Shane Beamer's first season, sitting at 4-4 with no quality wins and an almost-loss to Vanderbilt in Week 7. The Gamecocks will have their open week in Week 9.

Week 7 Opponent Ole Miss

The Rebels returned to Oxford after beating Tennessee 31-26 in Week 7 to take on the LSU Tigers. Despite LSU beating Florida one week prior, the Tigers could not handle the Rebels' offensive firepower. Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss secured their sixth win of the season with a 31-17 win over Ed Orgeron and the 2019 National Champion Tigers. Ole Miss heads to Auburn for Week 9 in what should be an exciting SEC West matchup with major bowl implications.

Week 8 Opponent Alabama

Alabama hosted Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers in Bryant-Denny Stadium in Week 8. Despite an early lead after the first quarter and an impressive performance from the Vols through three quarters and change, the Crimson Tide laid it on thick in the final stages, putting up 28 in the fourth quarter to bury the Vols 52-24. The Tide won off the back of another three-touchdown performance from lead running back Brian Robinson Jr. and a four-total touchdown performance from Bryce Young.

Week 10 Opponent Kentucky

After suffering their first loss of the year to Georgia in Week 7, the Wildcats rested up during their bye week in Week 8. Kentucky takes on Mississippi State this Saturday before hosting Tennessee in Week 10.

Week 11 Opponent Georgia

The undefeated Georgia Bulldogs had their bye-week in Week 8. Kirby Smart's squad will head down to Gainesville, Florida, to take on the 4-3 Gators in Week 9.

Week 12 Opponent South Alabama

South Alabama traveled to Louisiana Monroe for a Sun Belt Group B matchup. The Jaguars lost in a shootout 41-31 despite a four-score performance from quarterback Jake Bentley. LA Monroe QB Chandler Rogers did not commit a turnover, and Bentley threw two interceptions that loomed large in the result. South Alabama falls to 4-3 and now sits second to last in Group B of the Sun Belt. The Jaguars will take on Arkansas State in Week 9.

Week 13 Opponent Vanderbilt

After a 21-20 loss to South Carolina in Week 7, the Commodores returned to Nashville to host the sub-par Mississippi State Bulldogs. However, the Bulldogs drubbed the 'Dores 45-6, dropping Vandy to a 2-6 overall record and 0-4 conference record. In sole possession of last place in the SEC East, Vanderbilt will stay in Nashville to host Mizzou in Week 9.

Combined record from opponents in Week 8: 4-4

