How To Watch: NFL Draft Day Two
The Tennessee Volunteers have several NFL Draft hopefuls. How can fans tune in to watch the evening's events?
While the Tennessee Volunteers didn't have anyone selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, they do have several hopefuls who could hear their name called at some point over the next two days. Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright is a projected day-two pick who has quickly shot up the board after an excellent junior season.
The 2024 NFL Draft has already had interesting twists and turns that have made it unique. This class officially set the record for most offensive players drafted in the first round in the Common Era, highlighting the strengths of this group. Six quarterbacks went in the first twelve picks, marking the second time in league history that six signal callers went on the first night. There are plenty of storylines heading into day two, and fans looking to find viewing information can find that here.
How To Watch: 2024 NFL Draft
- Date: Friday, April 26th, 2024.
- Game time: 7:00 pm ET
- TV: ESPN
- Venue: Campus Martius Park (Detroit, Michigan)
