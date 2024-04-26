Volunteer Country

Will Jaylen Wright See His Name Called Today?

Former Tennessee Volunteers running back Jaylen Wright could hear his name called in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Former Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright shot up the draft board during the 2024 predraft process. He performed excellently at the NFL Combine, and he doesn't have much mileage. When you factor in a 1,000-yard rushing season in the SEC at only 20 years of age, Wright's ascension makes sense.

Many draft experts think the running back market will begin at No. 56 overall with the Dallas Cowboys. A running back may not go there, but in a fairly underwhelming class at the position, it'd be hard to see one coming off the board before then. There isn't a consensus order either, so Wright has as good a chance as anyone to hear his name called.

Wright was viewed as a day-three pick entering the draft process but has quickly ascended into the third-round conversation. We'll see if someone decides to pull the trigger earlier than that, but there's reason to believe the Volunteer standout will hear his name called.

