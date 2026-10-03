How to Watch: Tennessee Football vs. Auburn

The Tennessee Vols are getting ready to face the Auburn Tigers for their 2nd SEC game this season. Tennessee is looking to bounce back after a narrow defeat against the top-ranked Texas Longhorns.

The Vols left a lot to be desired against Texas, especially on offense. As they welcome in the Tigers, Tennessee will be looking to bounce back and make a statement with their performance. The Vols are picked by many to win the game, but as we all know, the game is decided on the grass, not by opinions.

Tennessee will be seeing some familiar faces on the sideline for Auburn as Alex Golesh is in his first year leading the Tigers program. Golesh was a longtime assistant under Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel, and the two enjoyed a lot of success together.

If Tennessee wants to make the College Football Playoff, then they need to take care of business against the Tigers. Not only does winning matter, but how they look while doing it. There projects to be many teams fighting for one of the last bids to the Playoff and the Vols can not afford a “bad” loss.

It is also important to note that the stadium will once again open early and offer 50% concessions 3 hours before the game starts. This means that due to the 3:30 PM start time, the gates will open at 12:30, and 50% concessions will be available from 12:30-1:30 PM.

Important game details are below:

Tennessee Availability report

Probable

DL Nathan Robinson

Questionable

DB Qua Moss, OL Shamurad Umarov

Doubtful

RB Javin Gordon

OUT

TE Ethan Davis, WR Joakim Dodson, LB Jaedon Harmon, DB Edrees Farooq, DB Dylan Lewis, DL Kedrick Golston II, OL Wendell Moe Jr.

Auburn Availability Report

OUT

OL Tai Buster, TE Hunter Herring

How to Watch

• Game Day: Saturday, October 3rd, 2026

• Game Location: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee

• Game Time: 3:30 Eastern

• TV: ESPN

• Streaming: ESPN App

• Live Updates: Tune in to Vols On SI for Live Updates

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