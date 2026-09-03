How Tennessee Fans Can Watch Georgia Tech vs. Colorado on Thursday For an Early Scouting Report

The Tennessee Vols play the Furman Paladins this Saturday, but it is never too early to get a scouting report on future competition. The Vols' week-two opponent, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, face off Thursday night against the Colorado Buffaloes.

How to Watch the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Colorado Buffaloes

Jul 16, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Georgia Tech's running back Justice Haynes speaks to the media during Media Day at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The game between Georgia Tech and Colorado will take place Thursday night (9/3/2026) at 8:00 pm Eastern Time. The game will be aired on national television, specifically ESPN. The premier matchup of the day will take place at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Yellow Jackets are currently favored in the game by 6.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The line has actually moved down slightly from the original 7 points at opening. The point total has remained the same at 51.5 points.

ESPN analytics give the edge to the Yellow Jackets as well. The ACC representative has a 58.5% chance to take the matchup.

Why Tennessee Fans Should Care About This Game

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game is relevant for the Tennessee Football program because, as previously mentioned, Georgia Tech is the Vols week 2 matchup. This will give the Vols an early look at their future competition and against another Power 4 conference opponent.

Though Colorado is not expected to be a great team, getting a look at Georgia Tech against a major conference opponent will give an indication of how next week will go. In the world of college football every advantage matters and game tape against a Power 4 opponent can help.

Tennessee Still Has a Task Ahead of Them

Furman University Head Coach Clay Hendrix during the fourth quarter at Paladin Stadium in Greenville, S.C. Thursday, August 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Vols coaching staff and players still need to be focused on the Furman Paladins until after the game on Saturday. No opponent should ever be overlooked when each game matters so much to a season.

Despite not overlooking Furman, getting information on a Week 2 opponent is still useful. Tonight’s game will offer a sneak peek at the first season-defining game of the Tennessee Vols season. Especially for fans who are excited about the Vols' first Power 4 test of the season next week.

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