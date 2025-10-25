How to Watch: Tennessee Football vs Kentucky
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the many teams across the nation, who will be playing in one of their most important games of the season. The Vols have no more room for mistakes at this time, as the Tennessee Volunteers have two games in their loss category, but the Tennessee Vols will be the favorite in majority of their games for the remainder of the season.
The Tennessee Volunteers have lost their games against the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide, which were games that the Vols were the underdogs in these games.
The Vols have a major game ahead of them, as they will be taking on the Kentucky Wildcats on the road, which is one of the most important rivalries to them. This is something that is notable to the point that the Vols will be playing against the Kentucky Wildcats for the next four years. The Wildcats are one of three set in stone games for the Vols. The other two games for the Tennessee Vols being the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Vanderbilt Commodores.
This means the Vols will be without the Georgia and Florida game for two of the next four seasons, which is something that many Tennessee fans are upset over.
The Vols and the Wildcats kickoff later today, and here are the details that you need to know when it comes to viewing this game.
How to Watch Tennessee vs Kentucky on Saturday
• Game Day: Saturday, October 25th, 2025
• Game Time: 7:45 PM EDT
• Watch: SEC Network
• Stream: ESPN App
• Location: Lexington, Kentucky
• Stadium: Kroger Field
Heupel on Playing Kentucky
"Obviously, everybody is disappointed from the outcome from the other day. Whether you win or lose you got to flip it forward, and watch the video, learn from it. That's what we got to do this week. Getting ready to go play in the Boarder War game, rivalry game, you look at these games historically, they've been really tight. We are playing a really good football team, we look at them, you know, Saturday against Texas. Statistically they won the game in every way, but not on the scoreboard. They take it to overtime. Another test inside of this league, on the road, against a good football team. And one that we’re looking forward to and hopefully we’ll see a lot of our fans make the trip up there to Lexington.”