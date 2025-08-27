How to Watch Tennessee Football vs Syracuse Orange: TV Channel and Live Stream
Here is where you can tune in to see the Vols in action for their first game of the 2025 college football season.
The wait for the return of Tennessee Football is nearly over as the Vols are less than 5 days away from their first matchup of the 2025 college football season. The team is set to face the Syracuse Orange in Atlanta, Georgia.
These two programs have met just thrice before, with the Vols earning victories in all three matchups. The last matchup between the two programs took place in 2001, when the Volunteers earned an impressive 33-9 victory in Knoxville, Tennessee.
One of the more notable headlines frmo this game, is that it will be the first appearance of quarterback Joey Aguilar as a Volunteer. Aguilar transferred to UCLA following the controversial departure of Nico Iamaleava, and was recently named the starter for the 2025 season.
As the Vols look to return to the College Football Playoff this season, handling business against a formidable ACC opponent will be a necessity ahead of a rather difficult SEC schedule.For those who are not traveling to Atlanta, Georgia to watch the game live, here is where you can tune in to see the Volunteers in their first game of the 2025 college football season.
How to Watch Tennessee vs. Syracuse
- Gameday: Saturday, August 30th. 2025
- Game time: 12:00 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play) and Louis Riddick (color)
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
