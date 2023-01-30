Jalin Hyatt Begins NFL Draft Preparation

Jalin Hyatt rewrote the record book during the 2022 season. He led America in receiving touchdowns, won the Biletnikoff, and willed Tennessee to an upset win over Alabama.

Now, he begins his NFL Draft preparation. He's one of the most volatile prospects in the class, as some view his slender stature as a limitation, while others are enamored with his speed and footwork.

The predraft process is lucrative for Hyatt. He could quite literally make or lose millions of dollars depending on his combine showing and interviews.

Hyatt released some training footage on Saturday. He works with Gold Feet Certified, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. They have trained Zay Flowers, Bijan Robinson, Jahan Dotson, and others.

Part of his dominance was setting up defensive backs with his feet. Hyatt routinely worked outside before snapping his route inside, creating leverage and space for yards after the catch.

Few prospects can track the ball like Hyatt. His world-class speed gets him behind the defense, but he always locates the ball and catches it in-stride, a major benefit for a downfield passing NFL offense.

Some mock drafts have Hyatt creeping into the back of the first round, while others project him to slip into the second. Either way, it seems he will become a premium draft pick for a potent offense.

