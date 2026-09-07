Jarrett Guarantano Shares His Player Comparison for Tennessee Football's Xavier Gilliam

There are many former Tennessee Volunteers football players who have quickly shared their thoughts on the season opener, including former quarterback Jarrett Guarantano.

Guarantano is a former starter for the Vols at quarterback and is someone who has been through it all. Not only did he experience a plethora of ups and downs, but he also played against some of the best players in the SEC.

He also practiced against some of the best players in the SEC, as Guarantano would have to play against some elite defenders who were at Tennessee. This includes Shy Tuttle, who is currently in the NFL with a large role. Guarantano compared Tuttle to a current Vol, as he gave the nod to Xavier Gilliam.

Jarrett Guarantano Says Xavier Gilliam Reminds Him of Shy Tuttle

Number 2 at defensive tackle is giving me Shy Tuttle vibes 😳📈 — Jarrett Guarantano (@JayGuarantano) September 5, 2026

Gilliam finished his season opener with three sacks, as he is an interior defensive lineman with great pass-rushing skills. His three sacks were the first time that a former Vol did that since Darrell Taylor did against teh Kentucky Wildcats back in 2018.

Here's the catch: Gilliam's three sacks showcase more sacks in one game than Shy Tuttle had in his four years with the Tennessee Volunteers. However, there are a lot of traits that Gilliam brings to the table that remind people like Guarantano of Tuttle.

Tennessee defensive lineman Shy Tuttle (2) stands on the field during a University of Tennessee football practice, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.Volspractice1113 0219 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Both players are great when it comes to run stuffing, as both players can plug the interior of the line, giving running backs very few choices when it comes to rushing the ball up the middle. In fact, there were multiple times that the running backs tried to avoid moving up the middle and would look for a different gap, thanks to their pressure up front.

Both players also have very violent hands and are well-built. These are underrated traits when it comes to both players' games. When it comes to Gilliam, he is a monster up front, and this one game alone will open up great lanes for linebackers and EDGEs, as he will likely start to absorb double teams, thanks to his unbelievable performance.

In conclusion, this comparison is very fair, although one could argue that Gilliam showed enough in his game to indicate he may have an even higher ceiling, which is a scary thought for opposing offenses.

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