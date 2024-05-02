Jaylen Wright's Potential Fit With Miami Dolphins
Tennessee Volunteers running back Jaylen Wright was selected by the Miami Dolphins at No. 120 overall.
Despite having what most would call an elite backfield, the Dolphins traded up in the fourth round with the Philadelphia Eagles to add another speed back to their roster, Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright.
It's no mystery that Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel loves speed; his offense showcased six players last year who reached over 20 miles per hour on the offensive side of the ball. Wright matches the Dolphins' identity nicely, running a 4.38 40 time at the combine while also reaching speeds up to 22 miles per hour in the open field.
Following the draft on Saturday, McDaniel spoke on his decision to draft Wright while addressing the Dolphins' depth at the running back position. "There's supreme urgency to do right with the ball if you deserve to have it. The competition is fierce. I'm fired up because we have a group of competitors that will satisfy the thirst for them. It will be fierce. Depth comes into question each and every year, so you're always looking for a full roster. I was excited that Chris was excited to trade and add a player to a class and the competition, really across the board for our team." McDaniel said.
While it's unclear where Wright will be placed on the Dolphins depth chart, Miami is coming from a year plagued with injuries. Both Achane and Wilson were placed on IR, while Mostert battled injuries throughout last season. Adding depth with Wright in the backfield will always ensure an elite ball carrier despite unforeseen injuries.
McDaniel likes to run a committee-based backfield, allowing all running backs to get snaps
depending on the situation, making it promising for Wright to see touches come Sundays, depending on the situation. Drafting Wright may also be a pick for the future, with 32-year-old Mostert nearing the end of his prime and Wilson becoming more injury-prone. McDaniel could be preparing for a transitional period that favors Achane and Wright as the Dolphins running back package for the future.
Time will tell where Wright will ultimately fit into the Dolphins' offensive scheme, but
McDaniel wouldn't trade up if he didn't see Wright having an impact. Wright is coming off a year
where he rushed for 1,013 yards and four rushing touchdowns for the Vols. The former Vol was
also awarded All-SEC Second Team honors and was a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award.
