Jaylen Wright Receives High Praise from Teammate at Miami Dolphins Training Camp
While the Tennessee Volunteers only had three players selected in the 2024 NFL draft, their players are making some waves during training camp. Quarterback Joe Milton has been turning heads with the New England Patriots and now running back Jaylen Wright is earning some high praise with the Miami Dolphins.
Oftentimes, the biggest obstacle rookies have to get around is picking up the system and adjusting to the speed of the game. Both of those things can also inhibit the other. However, based on what running back De'Von Achane had to say about Wright, that hasn't been a problem for him.
“I told him he’s doing better than I was last year as far as camp wise, picking up stuff pretty fast,” Achane said of Wright. “He’s learning and he’s a quick learner. See me last year, it was kind of hard for me during this part of camp. It got easier for me as I got to the season, but I’ve already told him, ‘Man, you’re a quick learner.’
The Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith also had some positives to add into the conversation of where Wright is at right now in his development.
“He is putting in the effort and the next couple of weeks, especially when you’re a rookie back, they’re vital,” Smith said. “All of these days of camp, allowing yourself to really understand, see where you fit in the equation, understand the different blocking schemes we use. So it’s been good so far and really excited for him the next couple of weeks, especially when the preseason games start.”
Wright was an explosive playmaker for the Volunteers out of the backfield last season and it's why the Dolphins used a fourth round pick on him. He finished the year with 137 attempts for 1,013 rushing yards and four touchdowns while avergaing over seven yards per carry. He will look to bring that same explosiveness to the Dolphins offense in 2024 as a rookie.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.