Preseason Hype Quickly Creating Expectations For Joe Milton

The problem with the preseason is that it's just that. No snaps are taken, no live football is played, and we don't have any substance or proof of the claims we stake.

Therefore, it can be easy to get lost in the noise. Quarterback Joe Milton has generated plenty of noise lately; a national analyst said he thinks Milton can be a "superstar," and Milton is a Heisman dark horse on major sports books.

The hype is understandable. He threw for ten touchdowns against zero interceptions in 2022, went undefeated as a starter, and has all the physical talent to achieve the goals set out for him.

However, Milton's game isn't perfect. The flawed nature of his performance led him to leave his first program, Michigan. He came to Rocky Top for rejuvenation and has an excellent opportunity.

Head coach Josh Heupel is a known commodity. His offense will get anyone to produce numbers at the quarterback position, and offensive coordinator Joey Halzle has the same reputation.

However, stats don't necessarily equate to winning football games. Milton has to be efficient and timely, serving as a maestro rather than Superman on each play.

A reoccurring issue for Milton has been that he puts too much on himself. Playing quarterback is about being boring for 55 minutes and making five or six eye-popping plays per game.

That's precisely what former Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker did in 2022. Hooker led the Volunteers to the No. 1 ranking at one point and was a trendy Heisman pick.

Milton can achieve all those goals, but it begins in the next few months. It would be easy to get caught up in the hype surrounding him, but that would be a disastrous misstep.

Expectations and hype aren't tangible, but improvement is. Milton has substantially improved since arriving in Knoxville, a testament to his work ethic and desire to become a starting quarterback.

He has some added motivation this season. Freshman phenom Nico Iamaleava is breathing down his neck and feels to be gaining ground each day. Iamaleava put on a show in the Polynesian Bowl, securing Offensive MVP honors.

Milton's time with the orange and white should have fans feeling comfortable. He has poise, comfort, and maturity, but he must utilize those traits this off-season to achieve the goals many set out for him.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.