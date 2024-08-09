Joe Milton Has Social Media Raving After First Preseason Game for New England Patriots
Tennessee Volunteers fans are not foreign to false hope with regards to former quarterback Joe Milton. He's always been so immensely talented, that just seeing the flashes of what his tools could ultimatley be has fanbases up in arms every time.
Thursday night was Milton's first preseason football game for the New England Patriots who drafted him in the sixth round and despite the fact that they spent a first round selection on Drake May, there are still people swooning over Milton. Especially after the performance he put on Thursday night. Milton was 4/6 for 54 yards and a TD, his first of his NFL Career. Though it was the way he made those plays that had social media buzzing.
Some Pats fans even went as far as to say they "wasted" the selection on Drake Maye.
Milton already had the hot takes rolling in from national opinion espousers like Colin Cowherd even before this preseason contest.
"The sixth-round quarterback Joe Milton is probably going to win the job because he's the better athlete, he's the bigger, stronger, faster more dynamic athlete," Colin Cowherd said on The Herd. "And they don't have any at tight end, wide receiver or running back. So when I read this story, my take is, yeah Joe Milton will make plays. Listen, Kirk Cousins and RGIII got drafted back in 2012 got drafted by Washington. And they figured out by year two that Cousins is the guy."
