Live Updates: Lady Vols Softball vs. Texas in the Women's College World Series Semifinals

Live Updates - Tennessee vs. Texas (Semifinals)

***For all of the live updates make sure you refresh the article, as the article will be updated constantly with quick and fast news***

Current Score: Tied 0-0

First Inning:

Top: Here we go. Erin Nuwer is on the mound, and it is time to begin the game. On the second pitch, she forces a groundout to shortstop. Nuwer will now face Katie Stewart, who was the best batter in college softball this year. Stewart hits the ball for a single. One on with one out. Sage Mardjetko is already warming up in the bullpen. A fielding error from Ella Dodge gets Martinez on base, and now Reese Atwood has two on, with on ein scoring position with only one out. That error could have been a double play. They will score that as a hit, shockingly enough. Nuwer forces a flyout, and the runner stays put. Two on for Goode, but two outs as well. Nuwer gets out of the inning with a flyout to center.



Bottom: Tennessee will now hit for the first time in this game. They will be battling against Citlaly Gutierrez. Sophia Knight is out due to a groundout. Alannah Leach is out on pitch one of her at bat. She grounded out to first. Here comes the last game's hero, Emma Clarke. Clarke strikes out.

Second Inning:

Top: Tennessee will take the field. Wells hits one to the warning track, but Knight gets the out. They are sitting on the offspeed pitches and have had some hard-hit outs thus far. Another bad play in the field advances the batter to second, thanks to a bad throw from Dodge. She grounds out to the shortstop, which will advance the runner to third, but that was out No. 2, so Nuwer will have the chance to strand another runner after stranding two last inning. A groundout to the second baseman ends the inning, and Nuwer strands her third runner in two innings.



Bottom: The 4, 5, and 6 hole hitters will come to the plate for the first time this inning. Elsa Morrison is on base for the first time this game, which gives the Lady Vols their first base runner. It is due to an error made on a ground ball to third base. Here comes Dodge. A throwing error by Katie Stewart advances the runner to second base. There are two runners on the bases with no outs. Zoie Shuler is on the bag, and Morrison will go to the dugout. Gabby Leach is out at the plate. Makenzie Butt hits the ball to third, which results in a double play to end the inning.

Third Inning:

Top: Tennessee returns to the field after an unfortunate break.



Bottom:

Articles Worth Reading Before The Contest

• Final Predictions: (can be read HERE)

• More on the Taylor Pannell situation (can be read HERE)

• The last time these two played (can be read HERE)

• Tennessee's walk-off against Texas Tech (can be read HERE)

Pre-Game Information

May 28, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Tennessee Lady Volunteers pitcher Karlyn Pickens (23) throws a pitch in the fifth inning against the Texas Longhorns during the NCAA Women’s College World Series at Devon Park. Tennessee won 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Lady Vols are set for their matchup in the Women's College World Series, as they are set for the semifinals. In the semifinals, they will be playing against the Texas Longhorns. This is the second time they will match up with the Longhorns, as they defeated the Longhorns in their first matchup on Thursday. In that game, the Tennessee Lady Vols played their cards differently, as they pitched Sage Mardjetko rather than their ace, Karlyn Pickens. It worked for the Lady Vols, as Mardjetko didn't give up a run, while Pickens later gave up three runs against a great offensive team.

The final score of the contest was 6-3 in favor of the Lady Vols. SInce then the Lady Vols have played one more game, which was one of the better games of the whole event thus far. This game was a 2-1 finish, but it took nine innings, as the Lady Vols defeated their former player Taylor Pannell and her new team, the Texas Tech Red Raiders. This advanced them to the semifinals, while the Texas Longhorns had to scratch and claw their way to get to today. The Longhorns were victorious against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the second game, which catapulted them into another elimination game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, which they won.

This has set everything up for today. The Lady Vols are just one win away from the College World Series National Championship, while the Longhorns are two wins away. If the Longhorns win in game one, they will play game two after the conclusion of the first game.

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